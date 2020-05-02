David Campbell: Why teachers should be paid more

One of the by-products of the pandemic that stopped the world is that we’ve all suddenly had to become full-time teachers. Well… full-time homeschool teachers, that is.

Yes, we’ve all graduated with flying colours from the University of Covid to immediately become educators. Who knew?

Certainly not those of us who may have struggled to finish high school and had to repeat Year 12. Oh, is that just me? OK. Carrying on.

I have always had a strong understanding with my children’s teachers. I drop them off with their lunch, the kids are washed and ready to go, and the teachers send them back home to me with their head full of the wonders of the world of education. Good deal.

So having to homeschool was more than just a logistical challenge. It was triggering. My eldest is apparently doing maths in Year 4 that exceeds my knowledge of the 1980s version of the same subject, in which I failed abysmally.

Then there is the Kindergarten Cop-like scenes of trying to get twin five-year-olds to understand the concept that Mum and I are their teachers now, so would they please sit down and stop yelling!

Once we got through the awkward first few days, we set ground rules, which helped. A big one being that I made their lunchboxes every morning, like a normal day. They eat recess and lunch at the same times. This seemed to hypnotise the kids into thinking they were in school. They were quiet. Lulled into a routine. Also, they didn’t stand in front of the fridge wondering what else they could eat.

Slowly, we grew more confident. The children adapted pretty quick, as did the schools. For older kids like Leo, it meant having a Zoom meeting with his class and teacher twice a day in his uniform, and more responsibility with his own work. For parents allergic to maths, like me, this meant I no longer had to sweat my way through maths problems.

Realising there was no end in sight to COVID-19, we pushed through. With no school, why should there be a school holiday? And so the structure remained – as did our family’s sanity.

What has really surprised me is something I didn’t know I’d missed while my kids were at school.

I took for granted the growth they’d had. They would come home… different, evolved. Forming into the adults they’ll become. Of course, this is the agreement we all have with schools. A major part of growing up is taken out of our hands by people who have the tools and patience.

Being forced to school our children, my wife Lisa and I saw this remarkable journey in real time. The pride they take in working something out. The way an older child steps up to lead and assist his siblings.

We could witness their growth in a way we hadn’t since they learnt to walk and say their first words. Thrust upon us was incredible insight into our family. A gift in a crazy time.

Now I get it. Why teachers love to teach. It’s a true privilege to guide and mentor a young person. It’s vital. It’s brilliant and it’s hard work.

So when this is over and we gleefully send the kids back, we should all thank our teachers. We should also pay them whatever they want, because we now know what an enormous job it is.

David co-hosts Today Extra, 9am Monday to Friday, on the Nine Network.

