David Crosby, sperm donor, responds to death of Melissa Etheridge’s son

“Today I joined the hundreds of thousands of families who have lost loved ones to opioid addiction,” Etheridge said in a tweeted statement. “My son Beckett, who was just 21, struggled to overcome his addiction and finally succumbed to it today. He will be missed by those who loved him, his family and friends.”

Crosby helped Etheridge and Cypher, who split in 2000, conceive Beckett and their daughter Bailey, 23, via sperm donation and artificial insemination.

In a since deleted tweet a Twitter user wrote that Crosby was just a donor and, “Like most donors, he played no other part.”