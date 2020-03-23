David Cruz, Jennifer Lopez’s High School Sweetheart, Dies at 51



David Cruz, Jennifer Lopez’a very serious ex-boyfriend and someone who started dating the superstar when she was just 15 years old, died on Saturday.



He was 51 years old.



According to the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner, Cruz passed away at the Mount Sinai West Hospital in New York City.



The medical examiner also confirmed that the cause of death was heart disease.



Cruz and Lopez were a romantic item for about a decade before they called it quits in the 1990s, just as the latter’s singing and acting career started to truly take off.



The pair did attend a number of red carpet events together, however, prior to their split and prior to Lopez becoming a global celebrity.



Speaking to TMZ, Cruz’s partner of 18 years said the following in the wake of his passing:



He was kind and loving. He never held on to anything and was always very open.



He was a devoted father, he helped raise his step-son who is now in the Marines. He loved the Yankees and Knicks. He loved going to the theatre with me.



My favorite moment was family date night, because it wasn’t just special for me but for the kids as well.



He always made sure to end things with an ‘I love you.'”



Lopez, of course, has often been in the spotlight due to her romantic life.



She got married to Ojani Noa in 1997, but the union barely lasted a year.



She then went on to marry Cris Judd in 2001. However, these two also called it quits after less than a year of marriage.



J. Lo got engaged to Ben Affleck in 2002, but they broke up before ever making it down the aisle.



The Hustlers actress then married Marc Anthony in 2004 and had two kids, Emme and Max, with the singer… before they went their separate ways in 2011.



Lopez is now engaged to Alex Rodriguez.



Long after she broke up with Cruz, Lopez continued to speak very highly of him.



“He’s a friend, and he probably knows me better than anyone else,” she said in 2004.



No public word yet on the funeral services or any sort of memorial for Cruz.



We send our condolences to the friends, family members and loved ones of David Cruz.



May he rest in peace.