David Eason Says Jenelle Evans is “Love of My Life,” Sends Wife Sweet Message



Let there be no doubt.



Let there be no debate.



Let there be total confirmation across the board, as depressing as it is to write about and admit…



… Jenelle Evans is back together with David Eason.



This has been known for awhile, of course.



We first reported on this tragic reconciliation about six weeks ago, with Jenelle later confessing she had moved back in with Eason in North Carolina after living for a brief period of time in Tennessee.



She moved there with her kids after revealing late last year that she had separated from her abusive husband.



Evans claimed in her Instagram message at that time that she was also gonna file for divorce.



But she never did.



Despite Eason confessing to having shot and killed the family dog.



And despite Evans having told a 911 operator in October 2018 that David had broken her collarbone during a drunken, violent dispute.



If you’re reading this right now, you are very likely familiar with Eason and Evans’ very troubling backstory.



A new chapter has apparently been opened, however, as David has now spoken out on the renewed relationship via a kind of romantic Instagram message.



“You will always be the love of my life @j_evans1219 I’m so happy that we have become so close and bonded recently,” wrote Eason as a caption to the very first snapshot posted on this page.



Referencing the Covid-19 outbreak and subsequent nationwide shutdown, Eason concluded:



“Here’s to a lifetime of our own kind of quarantine, boat rides, ATV trails, living off the land, etc.



‘I don’t think we are going to have a hard time staying secluded lol we already have been for awhile.”



LOL… we guess.



There’s very little about this situation that’s really funny, though.



After moving back into the couple’s shared residence in North Carolina after about three months living in Nashville, Evans confirmed earlier this month that she and her dangerous husband had chosen to give their marriage another shot.



SIGH.



“Me and him are deciding to work things out right now. We’re taking it slowly,” Evans told fans in a Q&A session with fans on YouTube, adding:



“We have 11 acres of land for them to play on and [children] Kaiser and Ensley, they really missed the animals, they really missed the chickens, the goats, everything.



“So we decided to come back here and things are going pretty smooth.”



“A lot of things have changed,” the mother-of-three also alleged. “Me and him have decided to just try to remain positive no matter what and if we have an issue, we try to talk it out.”



Sadly, Evans also walked back her previous claim in court that Eason had been “abusive and violent” towards her.



She previously claimed in a November protective order filing;



“Because of his recent threats, his history of violence, his erratic behavior, and his large stockpile of weapons, I am scared for my life and for my children’s well-being.”



Why the change now?



Fear? Insecurity? We can’t say for certain.



But…



“I want to tell you guys that David has never abused the children, he’s never abused me,” Evans said during her March YouTube video.



“I’ve always had disagreements and those would turn into big arguments. And this is why I decided to go back home and work out my relationship. Because ultimately it’s for my family.”



Heck, Evans even went on to say that she apologized to Eason while she was living in Tennessee and said they should try to “work things out for our family and our marriage.”



This is what she told followers:



I think things got so bad into our relationship where I was so unhappy that I needed to come out of it and I feel like the only way to come out of it was if I were to distance myself.



I distanced myself for a little bit, and I realized that’s not what I wanted and I needed to work out my marriage. And I didn’t want another failed marriage.



I just wanted the kids to be happy.