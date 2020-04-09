David Harbour Shares Phone Number To Connect & Support Fans Amid Coronavirus Fears & Lockdowns

David Harbour is reaching out to his fans who are experiencign tough times while being stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Stranger Things star released his real phone number to his fans over the weekend, hoping to connect with them and help them connect with each other during the difficult times.

“Text me (please not just ‘I love Stranger Things’ but with info about yourself. Where are you? What do you do? Instagram handle? How’s money and work in this time? How’s family? Anything else you feel like might be interesting for me to know about you during all this?)” David started with a short video on his Instagram.

He added that he is trying to “compile some database of fans and friends to see if there are easy ways to connect and help each other in the future.”

David also admitted that this might overwhelm him, so he might not respond to you.

“Clearly, in the overwhelming nature of the numbers thing, i won’t get to reply to everyone, and I may not even see yours (apologies in advance if that happens).”

See his full video below!

David just recently shared his thoughts about the upcoming season of Stranger Things.