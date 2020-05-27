David Jones to close some of 48 stores as it drowns in $500m debt amid coronavirus shopping shutdown

Troubled retailer David Jones is rushing the closure of some stores as it drowns in debts of $500 million worsened by a plunge in sales due to the coronavirus.

Sales at the Australian department store dropped by 35 per cent over March and April after the ‘significant’ impact of coronavirus restrictions, Woolworths Holdings announced on Wednesday.

The South-African based parent company said the downturn had accelerated plans to make huge changes to the business and revitalise the struggling brand.

It is the latest Australian shopping stalwart to struggle during the pandemic, which forced thousands of stores to shut their doors in March.

‘COVID-19 has had a significant impact on foot traffic and store sales,’ the update read.

Model and Victoria Lee and David Jones CEO Ian Moir (pictured in December), with the store now suffering a sales slump

While online sales have grown, the company said foot traffic had not picked up when coronavirus restrictions began to ease and people returned to shops.

The company has now appointed investment bank UBS to review the capital structure and property portfolio of the 48 Australian stores, Sydney Morning Herald reported.

Restructure discussions are now taking place with landlords, with cuts expected to take place in David Jones stores across the country.

‘We expect the challenging and fluid operating environment brought about by the pandemic, to continue for the foreseeable future,’ the company said in the update.

‘In these unprecedented times, the board and management team will continue to act swiftly and decisively to protect the Group’s financial position.’

It also owns the Country Road Group, which includes Country Road, Witchery, Trenery, Mimco, and Politix.

Sales at the Australian department store dropped by 35 per cent over March and April (pictured, shoppers on boxing day)

UBS is planning to use the restructuring to pay off the nearly $500 million in debt owed by the Australian companies.

The company confirmed it had a buyer lined up for the Bourke Street Menswear building in Melbourne, with the sale expected to be completed by July.

It is also looking at selling the David Jones flagship stores in Bourke Street and Elizabeth Street in Sydney.

The drop in sales has also affected the Country Road Group, which is also owned by Woolworths Holdings, after it closed all stores when social distancing took place.

The Country Road Group (CRG) saw a 50.4 per cent drop in sales between March and April.

The South-African based parent company said it planned to make changes to the department store (pictured, David Jones in Sydney in December)

But the Woolworths supermarket saw a 17.4 rise in sales during the lockdown despite footfall being reduced.

‘Demand has since moderated with shopping patterns reflecting reduced footfall but increased average basket size,’ the update said.

‘Woolworths’ foods business has been resilient throughout this period, supported by strong relationships across the supply chain.’

It comes just days after retail giant Target announced 167 of its stores would close in a massive restructure, as Australian shops continue to struggle in the pandemic.

The struggling Australian retailer will close 75 of its stores, and convert 92 others into Kmarts, it announced on May 22.

Following a financial review, the company revealed plans to drastically restructure as the brand suffered a $67 million sales slump.