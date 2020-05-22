David Spade films in LA park dressed like a pirate … after he reveals he’s in a new relationship

David Spade was snapped filming in a Beverly Hills park on Thursday, as he donned what looked to be a makeshift pirate ensemble while collaborating with director Fred Wolf at a park.

The Birmingham, Michigan-born funnyman wore an all-black outfit of a collared black shirt with six loop holes, a shirt tied around his waist, a scarf on his head and a mask that covered around his eyes while holding what appeared to be a replica sword.

The Wrong Missy actor, 55, was seen checking with Wolf, 55, a frequent collaborator of his dating back to their Saturdray Night Live days, as he was a writer on the NBC stalwart from 1991 thru 1997, as well as the show’s one-time head writer.

In the years since, they’ve worked on projects such as Joe Dirt, Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser and Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star.

During the shoot, Wolf donned a blue plaid shirt with khaki shorts and grey slip-on shoes, donning a face mask as he reviewed content with Spade.

Spade told Page Six Wednesday that he’s ‘dating someone now’ amid the ongoing lockdown where he lives in Southern California.

‘It’s actually not a bad deal right now because it’s [quarantine] … I’m trying,’ said the comic actor, who’s past been in relationships with stunning starlets including Julie Bowen, Heather Locklear, Teri Hatcher and Naya Rivera.

Like a rock: Another man involved with the project appeared to be giving Spade a rock

Spade, who’s father to daughter Harper, 11, told Page Six that his reputation as a Hollywood lothario reflects the contrast between himself and the women he’s been involved with.

‘I think it was more played up because I didn’t seem like this guy that goes out with girls at all so if there’s one or two pretty ones it’s so astounding, everyone freaks out and you write an article, “Oh a pretty girl went out with this guy!”‘ the comedy veteran told the outlet. ‘They do articles like gross guys and pretty girls in Hollywood.’

The Lights Out star said that no matter how many gorgeous women he’s dated, he’s his biggest critic when it comes to looks.

‘Listen, I just saw myself in The Wrong Missy and went, “Oof I am no prize, Jesus,”‘ he said. So I’ve got to call Kylie Jenner and get all her people and really fix me up.’

Suffering for his art: The veteran comic donned the all-black ensemble on a day of high temperatures in LA

Focused: The comic actor showed off a serious look in this shot from the session