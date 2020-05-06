David Walliams cuts a casual figure in t-shirt and joggers as he heads out for daily dog walk

He is currently appearing on screens in the pre-recorded Britain’s Got Talent auditions.

And David Walliams cut a casual figure as he headed out for his daily dog walk in London on Wednesday.

The TV judge, 48, looked handsome as he stepped out for some exercise clad in a navy blue t-shirt and baggy black joggers.

The Little Britain actor completed his ensemble with a pair of blue and silver trainers as he checked his phone.

The star wore a stylish pair of shades and sported a handsome smattering of stubble.

The hunk looked focused as he walked Bert in the sunshine before heading home.

David is father to son Alfred, seven, who he co-parents with ex-wife Lara Stone, 36.

The outing comes as Britain’s Got Talent returned once more on Saturday night with another 10 acts hoping to win over the judges and the studio audience.

And the latest show proved to be an emotional one as judge Amanda Holden was left in tears over a mum and daughter singing duo, with the pair performing following the mum’s battle with cancer.

Amanda was so impressed with the act, who had auditioned twice after Simon Cowell rejected their first song, that she awarded them with their coveted golden buzzer.

Daughter Honey, 14, and mum Sammy, who was celebrating her 43rd birthday, took to the stage early in the show where Honey revealed that she’d applied to the show without telling her mum.

When asked why they were taking part, Honey explained her mum’s health battles as she said: ‘Over the past couple of years, the past two years, my mum got diagnosed with cancer.’

Fighting back tears, she continued: ‘It has been a tough couple of years and to be here with my mum is the best thing that has happened to me.’

She added: ‘I’m so grateful for everything, I never thought when me and my mum would be singing in the car that it would bring us to this stage.’

The pair then began to sing a rendition of She Used To Be Mine by Sara Bareilles, however, they were abruptly cut short by Simon, 60.

As the pair stood confused, Simon told them: ‘I just don’t like the song. But you’re voices work really well together. It has to be one of those really big moment songs.’

He then invited them to come back on stage later that day with a new song.

Just 15 minutes later, the pair returned with a freshly-learnt new song, with Sammy having written the lyrics on the back of her hand.

While David said: ‘I can’t imagine what it’s been like for you both, but you’ve turned it into something incredibly special here today. It was faultless ladies.’

Alesha Dixon added: ‘I love the connection, there’s nothing more beautiful than a mother daughter relationship. Congratulations, you did it!’

While Amanda concluded: ‘Every single lyric that you got right and sang just seemed so poignant to your story, it was just the most wonderful thing to witness.’

Then in a split second, the star stood up and pressed her golden buzzer, leaving Sammy and Honey awe-struck and emotional.

After hugging her fellow judges, Amanda joined the tearful pair on stage where she told Honey: ‘You remind me so much of my little girl, well done.’

