David Warner makes a Tik Tok video on Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo song Butta Bomma and the latter ‘appreciates it’ | Bollywood Life

The craze for Indian songs is worldwide. Today, even non-Indians are checking out the number Butta Bomma from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The film starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde was a blockbuster and had fab songs like Ramulo Ramula and this one. Aussie cricket star David Warner who plays for the Hyderabad team of the Indian Premier League has made a TikTok video on it with wife Candice Warner. He also shared it on Twitter. Allu Arjun saw the tweet and wrote, “Thank you very much. Really Appreciate it.” David Warner is currently busy with household chores and babysitting his two kids. The Indian Premier League has been cancelled and everyone is taking time out in this period. Also Read – Week that was south: Prabhas BEATS the whole of Tollywood, Thalapathy Vijay’s Master release date, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa replaces SS Rajamouli’s RRR

The sight of David Warner dancing on that song warmed the heart of Armaan Malik. He wrote, “So cool to see my Telugu song being loved worldwide! This is adorable @davidwarner31.” The video has got people on YouTube as well. One user commented, “Who is here after David Warner’s Insta story,” while some guy wrote, “Non-Indians also coming here after watching David Warner’s dance.” Also Read – Prabhas BEATS Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda and Mahesh Babu on social media — here’s how

Allu Arjun is spending life in lockdown with his wife, Sneha Reddy and kids, Ayaan and Arha. He celebrated his son’s birthday and his in a low-key manner. The actor’s first look from Pushpa was unveiled on the occasion of his birthday. Alavaikunthapurramuloo was a huge blockbuster. Pooja Hegde said about Allu Arjun, “I’ve worked with Allu Arjun for two movies. The comfort level between him and me increased on the sets. That reflects on the screen. So people think that the chemistry between us is good. I am a fan of Allu Arjun’s work ethic. I am also enjoying working with Prabhas.” Also Read – Rashmika Mandanna’s Katabuu song from Kannada film Pogaru lands in controversy — here’s why

