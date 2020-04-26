Davido releases ‘Dolce & Gabbana’ music video and donates proceeds to coronavirus research after fiancée tests positive

For Davido, whose real name is David Adedeji Adeleke, this has been personal ever since his fiancée, Chioma, tested positive for the virus.

“I was on tour, she was in London with my son. When we all came back to Nigeria, we were, like, because we have travel history, I think it’s best we get tested,” he told CNN in an interview. “We had no symptoms. Nobody in the house had symptoms. Out of all 34 of us that got tested, she was the only one that came out positive, which was crazy to us.”

She has since recovered and he says she never exhibited any symptoms.