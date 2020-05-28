Jimmys Post

‘One day at a time:’ Davina McCall reaches out to James Argent as sober TOWIE star calls her his ‘hero’ after going public with cocaine and alcohol addiction

Davina McCall has urged James Argent to take sobriety one day at a time after the reality TV personality spoke publicly about his debilitating cocaine addiction.

Argent, who is now five months into his recovery, spoke about his dependence on the class A substance, its impact on his relationship with Gemma Collins and his fluctuating weight during an appearance on Wednesday’s edition of This Morning.

The 32-year old has lost five stone since making the first decisive step in his recovery by entering a residential rehab facility in Thailand earlier this year, and he cited recovering addict Davina, 51, as a hero and an inspiration.

And taking to Twitter on Thursday morning, the former Big Brother presenter – who has been in recovery for more than 20-years after quitting drugs and alcohol in the 1990s – offered her support to Argent.

Sharing a clip of his interview, she wrote: ‘You’ve got this @RealJamesArgent one day at a time… love you x and so so much respect for doing this x big step.’  

Speaking to This Morning hosts Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes the previous day, Argent confessed that he is finding recovery hard during lockdown, but has been contacting friends and family to help him through it. 

Well done: Taking to Twitter on Thursday morning, the former Big Brother presenter – who has been in recovery for more than 20-years – offered her support to Argent

He revealed: ‘I’m doing Zoom meetings and have regular phone calls with other addicts.

‘I’m trying to keep myself busy with structure and routine, but it’s difficult in lockdown 

‘They say when you go home, “don’t isolate, don’t be by yourself, surround yourself with friends and family” but the day after I got home, Boris announced lockdown.

Old times: Davina has been clean and sober since entering recovery in the 1990s (pictured in 1994)

‘It’s difficult being in lockdown and recovering. But I’m lucky, I’ve got amazing friends and my family.’

Agent, who suffered two near-fatal overdoses before entering recovery, also cited Davina among his heroes after seeing her maintain a hugely successful career while remaining clean and sober.  

He said: ‘When I look at it, some of my heroes, the likes of Robbie Williams, Davina McCall, Russell Brand, Ronnie Wood from the Rolling Stones, these are all people that I hugely respect and who I look up to and am fans of. 

‘If they can have similar stories to myself, and similar problems, and they’ve moved forward and got themselves healthy and happy and achieved amazing things then I feel like that’s what I want to do as well.’ 

Incredible: Argent has lost five stone in five months since giving up alcohol and cocaine 

Opening up: Speaking on Wednesday, Agent cited Davina among his heroes after seeing her maintain a hugely successful career while remaining clean and sober

