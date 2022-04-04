Davos Communications Awards Extend Deadline Until April 15, 2022

1-year WCFA Membership will be rewarded to participants with more than three entries

DAVOS, Switzerland, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — This year’s annual Davos Communications Awards extend the deadline for applications until April 15, 2022. Organizations, in-house teams, institutions, professionals, and students are welcomed from all over the world. Submit your entry now for a chance to win on www.davosawards.com

Winning or being shortlisted for the Davos Communications Awards will bring highly valuable publicity through online global media outlets, 2,000 WCFA newsletter subscribers, and social media. The recognition can increase one’s brand credibility internationally, help to improve and achieve professional growth, benchmark the company, expand its business, attract new clients and partners, strengthen and motivate teamwork, and encourage recruitment.

The Awards are organized by the World Communications Forum Association and celebrate exceptional professional work done by businesses, governments, and academia in public relations, marketing, branding, social media, and leadership. The judges will recognize projects demonstrating innovation, creative thinking, engagement, and success in pioneering strategic marketing tools.

Participants who enter the Awards with three or more submissions get rewarded with 1-year Membership at WCFA, enjoying a full list of benefits.

The Davos Communications Awards 2022 are open for submission on www.davosawards.com

Entries are accepted in 26 categories:

Best Public Relations Campaign

Best Marketing Communications Campaign

Best Digital or Social Media Campaign

Best Global Communications Campaign

Best Inclusive Marketing Campaign

Best Engage for Change Campaign

Best Internal Communications Campaign

Best Small-Budget Campaign

Best Influencer Marketing Campaign

Best Content Marketing Campaign

Best Use of Brand

Best Corporate Affairs

Best CSR or ESG

Excellence in Communications Response to Covid-19

Special Event

PR Consultancy of the Year

Marketing Agency of the Year

Digital Agency of the Year

In-house Team of the Year

Outstanding Freelancer of the Year

Rising Star – for practitioners under the age of 30

Silver Star – for practitioners over the age of 50

Best Leader in Public Relations and Communications

Best Crisis Communications Leader

Best Student in Public Relations or Communications

Best Woman in Public Relations

All categories are judged by an influential and respected international Jury of experts from the United Kingdom, Brazil, Lithuania, Nigeria, Romania, United States, Ghana, Singapore, Iran, Turkey, Australia, South Africa, Hungary, and the Netherlands.

Among them are the Jury Chair Amanda Coleman, Director and Founder at Amanda Coleman Communication Ltd., Alasdair Townsend, Managing Partner at Sherlock Communications, Antanas Zabulis, Board member at Baltic Management Institute, Cătălin Hosu, Communication Manager at COMM360, Claudine Moore, Corporate Communications and Business Development Strategist at C. Moore Media International Public Relations, John Ehiguese, Founder and CEO of Mediacraft Associates, Kobi Hemaa Osisiadan-Bekoe, Head of Corporate Communications at Ghana Post, Lisa O’Sullivan, Growth Lead of Global Health PORTER NOVELLI, Marie Alexander, Founder and Executive Director of Alexander PR Group, Mina Nazari, PR and Communications expert at Tabriz Electric Power Distribution company, Pelin Kocaalp, General Manager at Hill+Knowlton Strategies, Sjaak Koole, Alumni Chapter Lead at the European University, Sukruti Narayanan, Director Business Growth & Public Relations at MeTV, Thabisile Phumo, Senior Vice President and Head of Stakeholder Relations at Sibanye-Stillwater, Zsofia Lakatos, Managing Director at Emerald PR, and more.



Partners of the Awards are PR Newswire – a part of Cision Group Ltd. and DHL.



The winners and finalists of the Davos Communications Awards for 2021 can be seen here.

For more information about the Awards, visit www.davosawards.com or contact Maxim Behar, WCFA President, at [email protected] or +359 888 50 31 13.

About Davos Communications Awards:

The Davos Communications Awards, launched by the World Communications Forum Association in 2021, are global prestigious awards that recognize exceptional professional work done by businesses, governments, and academia in public relations, marketing, branding, social media, CSR, and leadership. Entries are open to agencies, in-house teams, and individuals from any sector to help celebrate and showcase professional excellence in the industry. Winning a Davos Communications Award is an opportunity for professionals and businesses to pitch themselves as the best, to stand out from the competition, increase their credibility, and motivate their teams.

About World Communications Forum Association:

The World Communications Forum was founded in 2010 in Davos, Switzerland, where the Association was registered in 2014. The WCFA is an organization committed to active global discussions and exchanges focused on the development of the communications expertise of its members and being an active voice in its key role in business, society, and politics. Every year the forum gathers prominent representatives of the communication and public relations sector from around the world, who, through dialogue and discussion, exchange experiences and ideas to shape the art of global communications. In 2021, the WCFA organized its ‘Global Communications Summit’ on Zoom, bringing together more than 450 top communications experts globally.

