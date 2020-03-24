Day after Taking over as MP CM, Shivraj Transfers Woman Officer Who Slapped BJP Worker at Rally

Bhopal: A day after the reins of power changed from the hands of the Congress to the BJP in Madhya Pradesh, a woman collector who had allegedly hit a leader of the saffron party during a rally in favour of the Citizenship Amendment Act was transferred.

Video clips had shown Rajgarh Collector Nidhi Nivedita purportedly slapping a man during the BJP rally on January 20.

Nivedita was on Tuesday shifted to the MP secretariat as deputy secretary while Neeraj Kumar Singh was appointed in her place in Rajgarh. Chouhan also transferred Sub-Divisional Magistrate Priya Verma who was involved in the scuffle along with Nivedita.

After the January 20 incident, BJP leaders, in the opposition at the time, including current chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, had condemned her behaviour and demanded action against her.

The Chouhan government on Tuesday also transferred Rewa Municipal Corporation commissioner Sabhajit Yadav, who has had run-ins with prominent BJP leaders in the state.

In November last year, Yadav had also written an open letter to Chouhan. Yadav has been appointed as additional secretary at the secretariat, while Arpit Verma has been given additional responsibility as Rewa municipal commissioner.