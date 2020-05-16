Day trippers ignore pleas from English countryside with 15 MILLION people to visit parks and beaches

Police have been stopping day-trippers heading to Brighton today despite changes to government rules as an estimated 15 million leisure trips are expected to be made this weekend.

The British public has been warned by authorities in Brighton and Hove, Whitby, and Scarborough this week not to flock to beauty spots and has been told roads would close if they became too busy.

Seaside towns and national parks are worried about the risk of a second wave of coronavirus infections as city dwellers descend upon parks and beaches on the first weekend since lockdown was eased.

The Peak District National Park said that the Langsett area at the north-eastern edge of the park was ‘extremely busy’ on Saturday morning, making social distancing difficult.

Visitors seemingly flocked to the area despite people being asked to ‘think carefully’ before visiting national parks and beaches. On Twitter, park bosses in the Peak District said: ‘This area (Langsett) is reported to be extremely busy with car parks currently full and social distancing difficult.

‘Please don’t travel to the area or park outside of designated bays.’

Police officers are stopping cars and asking people where they are going, despite clear government guidance explaining that people can head out on extended day trips.

Live tracking data indicates that there were more cars on the roads at 1pm today than at the same time last Saturday, as 15 million leisure trips are expected to be made this weekend.

As the first weekend of eased lockdown restrictions gets underway:

The row between ministers and teachers unions intensified after Children’s Commissioner for England Anne Longfield said that schools had to be reopened as quickly as possible;

Public Health England could face the axe after Boris Johnson told a meeting of 1922 Committee of backbench Tory MPs that he he was planning a review of ‘a number of institutions’ once coronavirus is beaten back;

Experts from King’s College London have suggested that one in three patients who fall severely ill with coronavirus develop deadly blood clots that trigger heart attacks, strokes and organ failure;

NHS Chief Executive Simon Stevens said that medics are still treating around 9,000 coronavirus patients a day in England, down from 19,000 at the infection’s peak in April;

The University of Nottingham has suggested that coronavirus cases fell dramatically after the sunniest April on record, with strong UV light killing the virus and vitamin D strengthening the immune system.

According to a survey conducted by the RAC, around 15 million leisure trips could be made this weekend.

The poll indicates that nearly half of the journeys that are being made by cars will be 10 miles long, while 11 per cent of drivers polled are travelling only up to 30 miles to find a beach. The survey of 1,317 drivers conducted suggests that one in five drivers will drive up to 10 miles to reach their destinations, with 6 per cent travelling 30 miles to get to a park.

Five per cent said they expect to drive more than 30 miles for recreation, according to the poll.

Live tracking data published by TomTom, a location technology company, indicates that congestions levels from London, Birmingham and Newcastle, to Brighton, Southampton and Bristol are rising this afternoon.

At 1pm, traffic levels approached 20 per cent in some cities – higher than at the same time last Saturday.

Drivers are hitting the road now they re no longer confined to their homes and as the days get longer.

Several tourist boards are urging people to stay away due to fears they will be overwhelmed by city visitors.

And isolated towns and villages dotted around beauty spots, which have largely managed to insulate themselves from coronavirus, are anxious about being breached if people suddenly journey to rural areas.

Tourism bosses are worried that people will be turned away from beaches and national parks this weekend as they reopen if beauty hotspots become too busy.

The South Downs National Park said people must ‘observe the three Rs by exercising restraint, responsibility and respect’, and urged people to avoid popular areas and keep 2m away.

And the National Trust, which oversees 500 historic houses, castles, parks and gardens in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, will reopen its big car parks next week after opening 250 smaller ones this week.

Hilary McGrady, its director general, said that it was taking ‘baby steps’ to reopen its properties, but urged people to enjoy local attractions instead of travelling long distances this weekend. ‘There are lots of beautiful green spaces close to people, within a half-hour drive time, but this is about respect and people taking care of themselves and care of each other,’ she said.

James Mason, the chief executive of Welcome to Yorkshire, said it would be ‘foolish’ not to anticipate a rise in visitors but added that it was ‘not yet safe’ or advisable for people to flock en masse to their favourite spots. He said: ‘Our advice would be clear: think twice about why you’re going (and) think twice about the experience that you’re going to have. It won’t be the same experience that you would have had in the past.

‘We’re asking people to just maybe modify their thinking and find natural beauty on your doorstep, and wait until we’re encouraging you back in the next few months.’

In the seaside towns of Whitby, Scarborough and Filey, locals urged people to stay away on Friday, warning that roads would be closed if they became too busy.

In Brighton, the local council is asking people to stay away from its seafront, with Carmen Appich – chairwoman of Brighton and Hove city council’s , equalities, communities and culture committee – saying: ‘If thousands of people travel to our city on a sunny day and don’t or are unable to maintain safe physical distancing because of overcrowding, this increases the risk of a Covid outbreak and puts everyone at risk.’

Today marks the first weekend of eased lockdown restrictions, and it is anticipated that people will rush outside to enjoy expected good weather.

RAC spokesman Rod Dennis said: ‘In normal times, the weather warming up in time for the weekend would spell traffic jams on routes leading to tourist hotspots.

‘These figures suggest that’s less likely this weekend, with the vast majority of drivers we surveyed not jumping at the chance to drive very much further afield. Most are choosing to stay very local indeed or even not getting in the car in the first place, which bodes well for control of the coronavirus.

‘As guidance on movement hasn’t changed much in either Scotland or Wales, English drivers should regard the borders to these countries as effectively closed for leisure trips or potentially face a fine.’

With the Met Office forecasting sunny conditions, members of the public are being urged to continue observing social distancing rules and avoid potentially contributing to crowded public spaces.

Since Wednesday, a slight relaxation of restrictions in England means people are no longer limited to one opportunity to exercise outdoors each day.

They can also drive to beaches and countryside beauty spots in England, alone or with members of the same household, and can picnic, sunbathe and relax in public spaces.

Despite the new freedoms, police forces, tourist boards and park authorities across the country urge caution.

Cleveland Police and North Yorkshire Police issued statements this week alongside the North York Moors National Park Authority asking the public to avoid large gatherings and use open spaces near their homes.

Assistant Chief Constable Mike Walker, of Cleveland Police, said: ‘As we move into a new phase of eased restrictions and many of us are now able to spend more time outdoors, personal responsibility is now key.

‘Please think carefully about where you are going and how you will be able to keep your distance from others.’

The South Downs National Park has asked people to help keep the local air cleaner by staying home as much as possible and keeping visits to the park car-free.

The Peak District National Park also said despite national guidance changing, people could help give the area ‘crucial breathing space to recover by staying local’.

Malcolm Bell, chief executive of tourism body Visit Cornwall, previously encouraged people not to travel more than an hour from their local area to enjoy the outdoors, and to avoid tourist ‘hotspots’.

Meanwhile, Visit Weston-super-Mare, which has changed its promotional slogan to ‘don’t visit Weston-super-Mare’ on social media, is still asking people not to visit the seaside town in Somerset. And authorities in Wales have been reminding the public that lockdown measures are different there and that people should be avoiding all non-essential travel this weekend.

The Prime Minister told the nation last Sunday that the partial lifting of lockdown in England will allow people to drive as far as they want to exercise outdoors.

However, they have been instructed not to spend the night away from their homes, in order to minimise social contact with friends and relatives and keep to social distancing guidance. Under government plans to restart the engines of UK plc, the British public are not indefinitely confined to their homes and are allowed to go outside more than once per day.

They are obliged to observe the 2m (6ft 6in) distance and wear face masks in public places, especially if using public transport to get back to work.

Social distancing measures remain in order to prevent a second potential outbreak of infections by keeping the coronavirus reproduction (R) rate of 0 below 1.

Sir Mark Walport, former government chief scientific adviser and current member of the SAGE committee

Fears of a second wave of infections caused by a sudden and drastic easing of tough lockdown restrictions are running high, with government scientists urging the public to practice self-restraint.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme this morning, Sir Mark Walport, former government chief scientific adviser and current SAGE member, said there should be ‘concern’ if the R rate increases.

‘The change is a relatively small one but it just emphasises how careful we’ve got to be in allowing people to reduce their social distancing,’ Sir Mark explained. It reflects a number of different factors, and is one of the reasons that the ONS survey is so important because that’s now measuring cases in the community before they get to hospital.

‘What that shows is that looking at a sample of just under 5,000 households – more than 10,000 people – about a quarter of a percent of people across England had coronavirus during a two-week period.

‘That sounds like a small percentage, it’s about one in 400 people.

‘But actually if you multiply that across the country, then it suggests around 150,000 people with that virus during that two week-period, and that shows the scale and the distribution of the virus.

‘It does mean that as measures are taken to relax social distancing, they’ve got to be taken very very cautiously indeed and it’s why continuously measuring estimates of that reproduction number is so critical.’

Sir Mark warned: ‘There’s no question the prospect of a second wave still exists, that is undoubtedly the case and that will continue to exist whilst there is still a significant number of cases out there. The whole point about the doubling in time is that it means the numbers go up very quickly indeed potentially.

‘We’re starting with a very very widely distributed infection, and it’s why in this phase of the disease that testing, tracking and tracing is going to be so absolutely critical. It’s a combination of people really being careful about how they behave coupled with identifying cases as early and as rigorously by testing as possible, and then working out who their contacts have been and making sure they do isolate themselves.’