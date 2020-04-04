Dayanand Shetty aka Daya on CID rerun: I am very happy with the decision and it’s a very nice feeling | Bollywood Life

Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty and Aditya Srivastava’s CID was the longest-running TV show, which went on off-air in 2018. Many TV buffs got shocked and disappointed when they realised that their favourite show, which is ruling from past 21-years will not be telecasted anymore. Now, as we see all iconic serials like Ramayan, Mahabharat, Alif Laila, Shaktiman, Dekh Bhai Dekh are coming back as they will re-telecasted during the lockdown phase, CID too joins the list as the old episode of the show will be rerun on the small screen. Also Read – Bigg Boss 13: Chunky Panday, Rashami Desai, Siddharth Shukla and others to be a part of Salman Khan’s show?

Dayanand Shetty aka Daya from the shared his thought on the rerun and told Spotboye, "I wasn't aware that the show is being re telecast everyday in the morning. People started calling and messaging me and saying that it is so nice to see you all back on Sony TV and that's how I came to know that the channel has decided to air it again, during the lockdown phase. I am very happy with the decision and it's a very nice feeling."

Talking about the sudden end of the show, he said, "When it went off-air in 2018, we didn't know the reason for it. And even today, it is not clear. The show was doing good but they targeted it in a very organised manner. Bhaut hi surgically clean kiya tha show ko channel se. It could have done better but from 2016 channel was hellbent on somehow killing it and finally in 2018, un logo ne show ka lockdown kar diya."

Earlier, when we had a conversation with the lead star Shivaji Satam about the closure of the show, he said, "It's a channel's prerogative, our opinions don't matter. It is up to the channel whether to carry it on or not! It is obviously sad, who wouldn't. And if you know somebody for 21 years, it's like losing a friend after a long time." The series is produced by B.P. Singh and Pradeep Uppoor.

