Dayot Upamecano’s agent plays down summer move for Arsenal target due to coronavirus crisis

The agent of Dayot Upamecano has dismissed a big-money summer move for his client this summer as football continues to get to grips with the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The RB Leipzig centre-back has attracted interest from the biggest names in Europe including Arsenal, Manchester United and Bayern Munich, who BILD claimed earlier this month had won the race for his signature.

The Gunners failed with a bid for the Frenchman last summer and were also interested in January before signing Flamengo defender Pablo Mari on loan.

Mikel Arteta is still keen to bolster his defensive options this summer, but the 21-year-old’s agent Volker Struth has warned the north London club they will be forced to look elsewhere after playing down a high-profile move for the Frenchman.

‘I don’t believe large transfers will take place this summer,’ Struth told German outlet Sport 1.

‘And I think Upamecano is a player who will demand a large fee.

‘So the statement has already been made.’

Struth’s comments come despite the German side’s managing director Olivier Mintzlaff hinting Upamecano could leave this summer.

The centre-back is yet to agree an extension to his current contract, which runs until 2021, and Mintzlaff suggested the club would cash in on talent such as Upamecano if they did not renew their contract.

Also speaking to Sport 1, Mintzlaff said: ‘In the Covid-19 crisis, we have other issues greater than concerns about contracts.

‘We know the terms of our players’ contracts and I know them very well – especially that of our top performers.

‘For us, it is a no go that the top performers will be allowed to leave our club free of charge.

‘That’s the case with Timo Werner and that will be the case with Dayot Upamecano. I have the economic stability of the club in mind.

‘We have to sell before we buy anything. But I see the need to sell only to a limited extent. We have a good squad.’

Upamecano has a £52million buyout clause at Leipzig, who are keen to sell him this year as opposed to losing him for free upon the expiration of his contract next summer.