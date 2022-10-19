DBI, ICDL to Partner on Digital Skills Certification Programmes

The International Certification for Digital Literacy (ICDL) is set to partner with Digital Bridge Institute (DBI) on Digital skills certification programmes.

This was disclosed in a meeting between the two giants training organizations held at DBI headquarters, Abuja, recently.

Prof. Mohammed Ajiya, the president/CEO, of DBI, welcomed the ICDL delegates and gave a brief background of the institute’s products and services and previous partnerships/collaborations.

DBI President/CEO Prof. Mohammed Ajiya (right) with the Chief Executive Officer ICDL, Damien O’Sullivan

The Chief Executive Officer of ICDL, Damien O’Sullivan stated that the International Certification for Digital Literacy (ICDL) is a global Digital Certification Scheme based in Dublin, Ireland.

He described ICDL as a world-leading computer skills certification programme which has trained over 14 million people, in over 100 countries.

The President stated that ICDL has significantly contributed to the growth of different organizations using Rwanda as an example of the role digital skill has played with their collaboration and fulfilled mandate which provides training by improving the efficiency and productivity of their employees through task simplification and reduction of manual labour.

He added that ICDL has widened the reach and client base of many African countries by equipping them with the requisite digital communication skill to engage with a fast-paced, innovative global market.

The chairman E-Tech, A.U. Mustapha (SAN) appreciated the DBI President/CEO for honouring their visit. He said they have benefitted from DBI in the past and he would be pleased if DBI can collaborate with ICDL and establish foreign training on digital literacy for ICDL on terms with the state government.

The DBI President/CEO said, “we are always open for partnerships and collaborations. Being the forefront institute on Digital Literacy, I believe we can make a change by incorporating a new curriculum to be embedded in the certification courses”.

Mr Damien O’Sullivan was accompanied by Solange Umulisa, the General Manager & Regional Manager of ICDL (Africa), Directors of E-Tech, led by their Chairman, A.U. Mustapha (SAN) and a representative of the Irish Embassy Shane Rice.

President/CEO Digital Bridge Institute Prof. Mohammed Ajiya, Ms. Viola Akia-Usoro, Head, Corporate Services, CEO ICDL, Damien O’Sullivan and other delegates during the group photograph.

The delegation from DBI was the President/CEO Engr. Prof. Mohammed Ajiya, the Group Head of Corporate Services, Ms Viola Askia-Usoro, Institute Secretary Ms Tonia Ansa-Otudor, Group Head of Research Innovation and Consultancy, Mr Paulinus Ugwoke Head, IT Mr Nwanze Okoronkwo, Representing the Group Head of Learning and Development Mr, Emeka Nzeih, Mr Chiwunba lgbokwe of RIC department, and Ms Temidayo Olaloye of Public Affairs unit.

