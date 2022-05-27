DBI Mulls Partnership with Morgan State University on Knowledge-based Economy Programmes

The Digital Bridge Institute (DBI) has sought for a partnership with Morgan State University (MSU), to lead specialized programmes on Knowledge-based Economy.

The Management of the Digital Bridge Institute (DBI) led by Engineer Prof Mohammed Ajiya, the President/CEO and Dr. Niran Oyekale, member DBI Governing Board hosted Prof. Hakeem Tijani, the Executive Director, Office of Global Partnerships- Africa for Morgan State University (MSU), at the DBI Head office in Abuja on Tuesday, 24th May 2022.

The meeting centered on a proposed partnership between the DBI and MSU to seek areas of mutual benefits in the areas of evolving technology, capacity building and offering of graduate and post graduate programmes to students all over Africa.

One of the key highlights of the meeting is the goodwill message from the MSU leadership to the DBI on the dedicated contributions of the DBI to youth empowerment and continuous education for a knowledge-based economy in Nigeria.

He noted the commitment of MSU to work the Institute and assured of a truly beneficial relationship to the country through this arrangement.

Prof. Mohammed Ajiya, expressed the appreciation of the Management to MSU for choosing DBI as its right partner in Africa and noted that the Institute is ready to give this partnership the needed support for the benefit of Nigerians.

The management team in attendance at the meeting include: Ms. Viola Askia Usoro, GHCS, Tonia Ansa-Otudor, Institute Secretary, Paulinus Ugwoke, Head, RIC, Ngozi Nwoche, Head, L&D, Mrs. Peace Okere, Acting Head, F&A and also in attendance were Ifeacho Nwokolo, TA, PDBI and Abiola Jimoh, SA, PDBI.

The Digital Bridge Institute was launched in the wake of the phenomenal worldwide growth of the Telecommunications (Telecoms) and Information Communications Technology (ICT) sectors, which was especially well noted in Nigeria.

