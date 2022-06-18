DBI Participates at 2022 African Education Conference

The Association for Formidable Educational Development (AFED) on Wednesday organised the 2022 African Education Conference with the Theme: “Tracking the Out of School Children Who is Doing What?”

The conference which took place at the Public Service Institute of Nigeria, FCT Abuja had in attendance over 2000 low cost private school owners across Nigeria and various stakeholders in the education sector from Nigeria international communities.

Representing the DBI President/CEO at the occasion were Mr Paulinus Ugwoke, Group Head, Research Innovation and Consultancy, accompanied by Mr Akin Ogunlade, Head Public Affairs Units.

Mr. Paulinus Ugwoke, in his goodwill mesage pointed out that, Digital Bridge Institute (DBI) was established by the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) with focused on capacity building and man power development for both private and government organizations especially on general skills development and for self-sustenance.

The Group Head, Research Innovation and Consultancy at DBI said that the institute offers an entrepreneurship programme for the teaching and non-teaching staff of tertiary institutions in Nigeria sponsored by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

Mr. Kanu Emmanuel, the National President of AFED, stated that objectives of the conference was to showcase the work being done by low-cost private schools; the market opportunity for sustainable low-cost basic education development; the potentials for social impact through investment in low cost schools, and to demonstrate practically how low cost schools could be deployed as a tool for poverty reduction, improving access to funding for existing and potential low cost schools and to promote innovative ideas for their building capacity.

