DBI Participates at the 4th IEEE International Conference

As one of the strategic partner in the advancement of capacity building and knowledge development in Nigeria, Engr. Prof. Mohammed Ajiya, the Digital Bridge Institute (DBI ’s) CEO, participated at the public presentation of “4th international Conferences” organised by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) on Tuesday, 17th May, 2022 at the Nile University of Nigeria, Abuja.

Prof. Isa Pantami, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, in his Keynote address titled: ‘Nigeria 5G readiness and impact on the Digital Economy mandate’, highlighted the modalities adopted in the deployment of 5G in Nigeria; the implementation of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy for a Digital Nigeria; benefits of 5G in the Digital Economy; among others.

The Minister noted that “the fifth generation (5G) network will play a vital role in improving the security situation in the country.

Stressing further, he noted that the 5G networks when fully harnessed will boost government’s efforts to drive digital economy and help to unleash the potentials inherent in Virtual Reality (VR) Robotics, Artificial intelligence (AI) Augmented Reality (AR) which explore real time information for maximum efficiency.

The Minister further disclosed that “5G network will enhance transparency and economic development as it’s potential for job creation is unprecedented”.

He thanked the organisers of the event for such a brilliant and laudable programme.

With reference to the theme of the programme, “Disruptive Technologies for Sustainable Development” the Minister was applauded for his keynote presentation at the event by the host, Nile University of Nigeria and other invited guests from all walks of life.

The occasion was graced by eminent personalities from different organisations notably, the Chairman of Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) Prof. Adeolu Akande, Director at NCC who double as Adviser to the Honourable Minister on Techncal matters Prof. Sahalu Balarabe Junaidu and a host of others.

Engr. Prof. Mohammed Ajiya, the President/CEO of DBI was accompanied by the Head and a member of staff of Public Affairs Unit Mr Akin Ogunlade and Temidayo Babansulaimon respectively.

| Dignitaries at the event

The Digital Bridge Institute (DBI) was launched in the wake of the phenomenal worldwide growth of the Telecommunications (Telecoms) and Information Communications Technology (ICT) sectors, which was especially well noted in Nigeria.

