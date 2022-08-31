DDHub, NASENI, Decapolis to Launch Digitised Food Traceability System

A Nigerian firm, Digital Development Hub (DDHub); Decapolis, a Jordanian company that specializes in digital agriculture; and the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), will unveil a digitized food traceability system in Nigeria.

The deal was signed in Abuja over the weekend, according to a statement issued Monday in Abuja by AbdulGaniyu Rufai Yakub, Chief Executive Officer of DDHub Nigeria, who also noted that the achievement was a first for Africa.

According to Yakub, Food Traceability System is a technology system for improving the value chain in agribusiness, which is evolving in great economies of the world.

He said the system maximizes food production and distribution, reducing both risks and waste during and after production processes.

“The system is rooted in digital technology, which uses blockchain technology via the Internet of Things (IoT).

“The aim of the program is to use information technology to help Nigerian farmers bridge global gap standards, which in turn enhances agricultural profitability and acceptance of farmers’ produce in the international market.”

The system also targets Nigerian farmers and agro-processors alike to progress into the digital agricultural venture that is ruling the world of agriculture.

“Under this system, the Nigerian farmers stand to benefit from a wide range of benefits such as the improved quantity of output, improved quality of a product, which are fundamental for global food acceptance in the market.

Invariably, the farmers’ income will be increased, adding value to their general well-being.

“In addition, the system is conceived to technically provide support to the Nigerian government policy of Zero Reject of the country’s exported farm produce in the international market.

“It will also enhance Nigeria’s export promotion as well as foreign exchange earnings through agriculture,” he said.

The statement also quoted the Chief Executive Officer of Decapolis, Abdurrahman Habeshna, as saying that the system boosts the income of smallholder farmers as well as astronomically boosts the export capacity of Jordan and enhances the acceptability of Jordanian farmers’ produce in European markets.

“The Decapolis Food Safeguard system uses adopted IoT and Blockchain technologies to empower farmers and producers to maximize yield, reduce disease, and optimize resources.

“And the same thing will be done here in Nigeria with DDHub, which is our local partner,” Habeshna said.