‘Dead to Me’ gets even twistier in its binge-worthy second season

The core relationship, between Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini), went through a number of contortions in season one, given that Judy was driving the car in the hit-and-run death of Jen’s husband.

The shocking moment that concluded that season, however, has turned into a propulsive force to power the show through season two, with the writing (under showrunner Liz Feldman) rising to the occasion of setting up new wrinkles — none of which should be spoiled — and apparent dead ends, only to find some unexpected way out, before introducing a new crisis.

Impressively, those surprises incorporate Jen’s kids, avoiding the annoying-teenager trope that often finds its way into such exercises.

Although each of the characters finds new romantic possibilities, the heart of the series remains the interaction between the tightly wound Jen and the free-spirited, take-life-as-it-comes Judy, with Cardellini doing some of her best work in making what could be an irritating character sympathetic and predictable.