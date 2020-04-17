Deal alert: These excellent noise-isolating JBL headphones are on sale for just $50—down from $150

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Girl, put your records on. (Photo: JBL) More

In a busy home, it’s tough to focus on your work (or even your favorite podcast, for that matter). There’s always a phone dinging, music playing, someone asking about dinner, or a pet calling out for attention. And while now may not be the time to put up that she-shed you’ve been imagining, there is a solution: a pair of top-quality “isolation” headphones that block sounds you don’t want and deliver what you need—even when all you need is sweet, sweet silence.

Unsure how to choose? We’re about to make it very easy for you—because right now there’s an amazing sale on an excellent pair of wireless headphones from JBL. And by amazing, we mean 67 percent off. The JBL Duet BT headphones have deliver impressive audio and sit comfortably on the head, thanks to cushy leather ear pads.

These headphones—which also have an impressive 16-hour battery life—usually sell for $150. But at the moment you can score a pair for just $50—with free shipping at JBL.com. This sale price is even lower than prices on Amazon ($58), while it’s complete sold out at Walmart. And shipping is free.

Remember being at a cafe with your laptop? That was fun…. (Photo: JBL) More

The JBL Duet BT are great for work calls. They let you switch between devices with ease, which is not true of all wireless headphones (this comes in handy if you’re taking a call on your smartphone, then want to switch to your laptop for a Zoom meeting).

While they block sound, offering what’s known as “passive noise-isolation,” the JBL Duet BT don’t give you the dead quiet of active noise-canceling headphones. What you do get is top-quality fit and audio. “They are very light, comfortable, and the sound quality is outstanding,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “I’m a classical organist….These outstanding headphones make it a pleasure to be a music lover.”

For escaping into your own favorite tunes, making hands-free calls with top-shelf sound, working your way through your current Netflix fave without having to hear commentary from those sheltering with you, on whether or not it’s a “good show,” this pair is ideal—substantial and well-made.

And at just $50, the premium JBL Duet BT are an absolute steal. They’ll bring comfort to working—or playing—from home faster than you can say, “Can’t hear you, honey, I have my headphones on.”

Read More from Yahoo Lifestyle:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle’s newsletter.