Dealer OMG Breaks Down Ad Platform Barriers with A Powerful Marketing Platform That Benefit U.S. Auto Dealers

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Dealer OMG, a tech-enabled leading automotive social marketing service provider focused on delivering advanced social media solutions to dealerships and OEMs, is proud to introduce vinAMP ( https://dealeromg.com/vinamp ), a comprehensive marketing platform.

The vinAMP platform is a powerful tool that links consumer identity data, vehicle ownership data, behavioral and contextual data, and predictive analytics on over 190 million vehicle owners across the U.S. and combines it into our unique vinAMP.ID profile. The API integration includes dealership and OEM 1st party data, allowing automotive dealerships to leverage their existing client data into the platform to implement comprehensive social media and digital advertising strategies.

Utilizing vinAMP to build custom audience targeting solutions, Dealer OMG clients have lowered costs, improved efficiency, and taken advantage of increased conversion rates to improve sales, service, and customer retention.

“With platforms like Facebook restricting specific industries’ ability to target customers efficiently, dealerships began blanketing the market with the stale cookie-cutter carousel ads,” said Andrew Street, CEO of Dealer OMG. “With the vinAMP marketing platform, dealers can maintain compliance while being precise with the people their marketing reaches, making their ad messaging relevant to their customers.”

About Dealer OMG

Dealer OMG is an automotive digital marketing firm focused on helping dealers measurably grow sales, service, and trades. Founded by former Facebook employees and automotive executives, Dealer OMG pioneered the vinAMP platform to refine target audiences, making ads more relevant to shoppers. vinAMP is a powerful market intelligence platform; combined with our certified ad strategy experts, deploying marketing strategies with unique ad creative, white-glove support, Dealer OMG’s clients stand out from their competitors and grow their foothold on their DMA.

