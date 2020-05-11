Dean Laidley’s lawyer says he ‘wants to be a much better person’

media_play

This is why ‘people lose faith in politicians’

Sky News host Chris Kenny says the latest “pretty damaging development” has arisen from the Eden-Monaro saga which simply adds to the “list of why people have lost faith in politicians”.

Mr Kenny said the fallout of the vacant federal seat has seen “division, leaked messages, resentment and animosity, and it’s still going”.

However, on Monday, Mr Kenny said a “pretty damaging development on the Labor side” has emerged.

“Remember it’s less than two weeks since former Labor frontbencher Mike Kelly resigned from the seat saying he was too sick to serve out the term”.

However, now the former soldier and Labor defence spokesperson has confirmed “he’s already taken up a new job,” Mr Kenny said.

“It’s with a major US technology firm that does a lot of defence work”.

Reports have emerged Dr Kelly has taken up the position with Palantir Technologies.

Mr Kenny said this move “undercuts the very reason” the by-election was called in the first place.

“So Labor is forcing a by-election on these voters because Kelly apparently is not up to serving out another two years in parliament, but he is up to lobbying for a US tech giant.

“We can add this to the list of why people have lost faith in politicians”.