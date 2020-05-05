Dear Abby: My husband loves our cat more than me, is it horrible of me to return her?

Dear Abby: My husband loves our cat too much. He buys “Miss Kitty” special treats, pets her, talks nicely to her, plants quick kisses on the top of her head and lets her sit on his lap while he watches TV for hours. It’s like I’m nonexistent. I wish he would be that nice to me.

He’s a good provider and, when we are away from the house, I have his full attention. I’m resenting this queen of our home. What should I do? I’d like to take her back to the animal shelter. It was my sorry idea to adopt her.

— In Second Place

Dear Second Place: My first suggestion is to find reasons to spend more time with your husband away from the house. The second would be to adopt a dog. And if you do, make sure YOU are the one who feeds and walks it, unless your husband has such an affinity for pets that adopting another one isn’t worth the risk.