Dear iPhone owners: AirPods aren’t your only option
You may think that AirPods are the only headphones available to you. And you would be wrong. Here are the best audio alternatives for iPhone diehards.
Best for everyday use
AirPods Pro
Specifically designed for the iPhone, the impressive noise cancellation capabilities and a comfortable fit make these the easy choice.
AirPods are great and all, but have you heard of literally anything else?
Listening to music, podcasts, or audio books on your iPhone makes perfect sense given its origins are steeped in the old days of the iPod. To get the most out of your audio experience however, you really need a good set of headphones or earphones. The ones that come bundled with your iPhone just don’t sound as good as a dedicated pair.
It’s important to know what you’re looking for when seeking out the best headphones for iPhone. Here’s what you need to know and the best headphones and earphones for every scenario in life.
Know your iPhone’s capabilities
It’s probably time to go wireless.
If you’ve got an older iPhone, i.e. an iPhone 7 or earlier, you still have a headphone jack which means you can use older types of headphones as well as connect to them via Bluetooth.
Anything newer such as an iPhone 8 or upwards only has a Lightning port for charging as well as plugging headphones in that have the right cable.
You can buy a dongle adaptor that means you can plug a regular headphone jack into the Lightning port but it’s not entirely convenient. For one thing, it’s not cheap to buy and for another, it makes your iPhone pretty clunky to use. The best option is to connect your iPhone to the headphones or earphones wirelessly. It’s far more convenient and means you don’t have to deal with too many cables.
Are AirPods the best option?
Yes and no. AirPods are great, especially AirPods Pro, but they’re expensive compared to competitors. They’re definitely a good one stop solution thanks to being so convenient to set up with your iPhone and they fit the Apple aesthetic perfectly. However, if you’re keen to search around and spend a little longer setting up, there are better options out there depending on what you need your headphones for.
Can’t I just buy the cheapest pair?
You can just spend a few bucks on the cheapest pair of headphones out there but it’s rarely worth it over using the pair you’ve already got with your iPhone. If you regularly listen to music, it’s worth investing a little in a more expensive pair as you’ll be surprised how much better the sound quality is. You can also benefit from extra features like active noise cancellation which blocks out surrounding noises while you’re listening to something.
What pair should I buy?
Have a think about the main reason why you want new headphones. Are you going to be using them while you travel a lot? At home listening to music? While exercising? We’ve looked at a number of different scenarios when you want to use headphones, and figured out the best headphones or earphones for you and your needs.
Fantastic noise cancellation for their type • Water resistant • Very comfortable thanks to ear tip test
Silicone tips feel lower quality than the rest • Battery life isn’t the greatest • Expensive
If you’re looking for an immensely easy set of earbuds that are perfect for taking on regular travels, these are it.
-
Colors:
White
-
Battery life:
5 hours
-
Truly wireless:
Active Noise Cancellation
Near unbeatable noise cancellation • 16 hour rechargeable battery • Comfortable to wear
Wires can be a little flimsy
If you don’t mind putting up with the wires (and keep track of a dongle) then the Bose QuietComfort 20 are some of the best low-profile noise-cancelling headphones that money can buy.
2. Bose QuietComfort 20Block out the outside world with these Bose SoundSport 20 headphones. But be warned: You will need a dongle.
-
Colors:
Black
-
Battery life:
16 hours (Noise cancellation)
-
Wired:
Active Noise Cancellation
Easy toggle between active noise cancellation and ambient sounds • 22-hour battery life • Stylish looks
A tight fit for some • No audio cable
Get great performance and audio whether you’re using active noise cancellation or not, and easily toggle between the two.
3. Beats Solo ProThe active noise cancellation option in the Beats Solo Pro make these a great pair of headphones for tuning out coworkers (and then tuning back in when you need to.)
-
Colors:
Black, Gary, Red, Dark Blue, Ivory, Light Blue
-
Battery life:
22 hours with Active Noise Cancellation on
-
Wireless:
Active Noise Cancellation
One tap setup • Easy to use Siri support • Sounds good
Have to pay extra for wireless charging case • Battery life could be better
With an easy-to-use, one-tap setup process, the original Apple AirPods are a great starting place if you want wireless earbuds that just work.
4. AirPodsNeed a pair of solid, dependable wireless earbuds? The original AirPods won’t let you down.
-
Colors:
White
-
Battery life:
5 hours
-
Truly wireless:
No noise cancellation
Built-in accelerometer • Comfortable and secure fit • Great sound quality
Battery life isn’t great • Older technology
With the ideal fit for those moving fast, the Jabra Elite Active 65t are a great pair of truly wireless earbuds, albeit a little long in the tooth compared to some.
5. Jabra Elite Active 65tThe built-in accelerometer of the Jabra Elite Active 65t headphones make these a top option for runners.
-
Colors:
Copper Black, Copper Blue, Gold Beige
-
Battery life:
5 hours
-
Truly wirelesss:
No noise cancellation
Regularly run and want a device that lets you listen to music while also tracking your route at the same time? The Jabra Elite Active 65t headphones are made for you. With a built-in accelerometer, you can use these to track your run via the supporting app. More importantly though, these truly wireless earbuds are a perfectly snug fit. There’s no risk of them falling out of your ears as you run and they’re pretty durable too. Sound quality is great no matter what you’re listening to, with a form of noise cancelling available that makes crossing roads safer and simpler.
Comfy fit when working out • Fantastic sound quality • Built-in mic
Not truly wireless • Expensive
The Bose SoundSport Wireless headphones are great if you want the security of cables but not the awkwardness that comes with them.
6. Bose SoundSport WirelessA cable unites the earbuds so they always stick together, but you’ll be completely untethered from your iPhone and are free to run, jump, and climb with ease.
-
Colors:
Aqua, Black, Citron, Power Red
-
Battery life:
6 hours
-
Wireless:
No noise cancellation
When working out, truly wireless earbuds can feel a little too easy to knock out. The Bose SoundSport Wireless earbuds offer the best of both worlds. They have a wire between the two earbuds but are wireless otherwise — no need to be tethered to your iPhone. The earbuds sound great too, thanks to Bose offering consistently great audio with all its products. These earbuds are particularly great for helping you focus on your routine while tuning out surrounding sounds. You can also sync them up with workout apps to further track your exercise, and there’s a built-in mic for taking calls mid rep.
Upscales compressed audio • Great sound • Excellent noise cancellation • Super long battery life
For those times when you want to kick back and relax, the Sony WH-H900N wireless headphones some great music playback.
7. Sony WH-H900NThough we wouldn’t recommend wearing these Sony headphones for working out, they are stellar for your daily commute and can even be personalized to fit your audio preferences.
-
Colors:
Black
-
Battery life:
28 hours
-
Wireless headphones:
Active noise cancellation
Whether you’re listening to music in a room full of people or you’re at home and want some privacy, the Sony WH-H900N are the best headphones for absorbing the music and relaxing. For pure sound quality, they offer a great benefit in the form of being able to upscale compressed audio files on the fly, as well as cancelling out surrounding sound when you want them to. The accompanying app is also great for tweaking the sounds and creating a totally personalized experience. They’re a little bulky for activities like working out, so we wouldn’t recommend them for that, but if you’re commuting or simply chilling out, they can’t be beat.
Very comfortable • Noise cancellation • Swiveling ear cups make them easy to store
Not the latest technology • A bit bulky
The Plantronics BackBeat Pro 2 headphones are great for when you have sensitive ears and want a comfier fit without forgoing sound quality.
8. Plantronics BackBeat Pro 2They may not be the latest model on the market, but this pair from Plantronics will stay comfortable on your ears for hours.
-
Colors:
Black, Tan
-
Battery life:
24 hours
-
Wireless headphones:
Active noise cancellation