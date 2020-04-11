‘Debacle’: Obama Slams Wisconsin For Hosting Election Amid Pandemic

Barack Obama has slammed the decision to go ahead with this week’s election in Wisconsin, which forced thousands of people out to the polls amid a statewide stay-at-home order aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

The former president, in a thread on Twitter Friday, described the vote as a “debacle” and said “no one should be forced to choose between their right to vote and their right to stay healthy.”

“Everyone should have the right to vote safely, and we have the power to make that happen. This shouldn’t be a partisan issue,” Obama said in a second post, adding in a third: “Let’s not use the tragedy of a pandemic to compromise our democracy. Check the facts of vote by mail.”

Check out Obama’s thread here: