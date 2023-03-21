Debacle Unveils Debut Self-Titled Album

Debut Album – Debacle – Out March 25th

Album Release Show – Rockwood Music Hall Stage 2 – March 25th

“This group of lifelong friends have a knack for putting on unforgettable shows and creating catchy songs.” – WFUV

“…I’d love to hear these guys live, as they have a raw energy and magnetism as performers that would really raise the roof in person.” – Off The Record

NEW YORK, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — What happens when you combine two sets of brothers, a world-champion birder, and a former sportscaster for WFUV? Well, you get Debacle, a collective of childhood friends who found each other in seventh grade band class and have been making music together ever since!

With the release of their debut self-titled album on March 25th, Debacle effortlessly continues their hit-making trend while being able to cross genre boundaries in a way that makes their music like no other. With songs like “Shattered Dreams,” “I Don’t Know,” and “Alright,” Debacle showcases their adept skills in different rock genres, including ska and pop punk, while pulling inspiration from genres no one would expect to hear. Meanwhile, “I Forgot To Say I Love You” highlights Debacle’s softer, more soulful side influenced by early jazz traditions and “Good Stuff” and “Flashing Lights” display contemporary jazz and funk’s influence on Debacle’s music.

“For us, it was important to try to showcase as many of our musical influences as we possibly could for our debut album. We have spent countless hours working on making each song the best it can possibly be and we could not be prouder of how they’ve all come out.”

Since their debut performance when they were teenagers, Debacle quickly garnered a formidable reputation for their energetic and unforgettable live shows. Now, Debacle is making their return to Rockwood Music Hall Stage 2 on March 25th for their celebratory album release show. The band is expected to pull out all the stops and put on their best, most exciting show to date!

Releasing on March 25th, the band’s debut album is sure to resonate with music listeners from all over the world. The album was recorded, produced, and engineered solely from their childhood homes. Check out the buzz about Debacle for yourself!

