Debadatta Chand takes charge as Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Bank of Baroda

MUMBAI, India, July 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Shri Debadatta Chand has assumed charge as the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Bank of Baroda (Bank) today. He takes over from Shri Sanjiv Chadha, whose tenure ended on June 30, 2023.

Prior to his appointment as MD & CEO, Shri Chand served as the Executive Director at Bank of Baroda since March 2021. In his role as the Executive Director, he oversaw Corporate & Institutional Credit, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Treasury & Global Markets, Mid-Corporate Business, and Trade & Foreign Exchange. In addition, he had also successfully overseen the International Banking Business, Domestic Subsidiaries/Joint Ventures, Wealth Management, Capital Markets, NRI Business as well as key platform functions such as HRM, Finance & Planning, Risk Management, Audit & Inspection, Credit Monitoring, Collections, Legal, Compliance, Learning & Development, Disciplinary Proceedings, Information Security and Estate Management & Security at the Bank.

With over 29 years of experience in Commercial Banking and Developmental Financial Institutions, Shri Chand has built a strong foundation in the banking sector. He began his career in 1994 as an Officer at Allahabad Bank and later worked as a Manager at the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) from 1998 to 2005. In 2005, he joined Punjab National Bank (PNB) as Chief Manager and steadily progressed to the position of Chief General Manager. During his tenure of over 15 years at PNB, he held various roles, including Head of the Zonal Audit Office in Patna, Circle Head of the Bareilly Region, Head of Integrated Treasury Operations, and Head of the Mumbai Zone.

Shri Chand also currently serves on the Boards of BOB Capital Markets Ltd., India Infradebt Limited, Baroda Financial Solutions Limited, Bank of Baroda (Tanzania) Ltd., Bank of Baroda (Uganda) Ltd. and Bank of Baroda (Kenya) Ltd. Previously, he served on the Boards of PNB Principal Mutual Fund and SWIFT India Pvt. Ltd. as nominee director of PNB.

He holds a B. Tech. degree, an MBA, and CAIIB qualification. Additionally, Shri Chand has a PG Diploma in Equity Research and is a Certified Portfolio Manager.

About Bank of Baroda

Founded on 20th July, 1908 by Sir Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III, Bank of Baroda is one of the leading commercial banks in India. At 63.97% stake, it is majorly owned by the Government of India. The Bank serves its global customer base of over 150 million through over 70,000 touch points spread across 17 countries in five continents. Through its state-of-the-art digital banking platforms, it provides all banking products and services in a seamless and hassle-free manner. The Bank’s bob World mobile app provides customers with a saving, investing, borrowing, and shopping experience, all under one single app. The app also serves non-customers by enabling account opening through video KYC. The Bank’s vision matches its diverse clientele base and instills a sense of trust and security. It is moving well in that direction and bob World is a testimony of its roadmap towards Digital Transformation.

