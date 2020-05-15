Debbie Allen recalls the grittiness of ‘Fame,’ 40 years later: ‘It was not a Disney movie’

When most people look back on Fame, which celebrates its 40th anniversary this week, they think of the big, boisterous musical numbers: students from the High School of Performing Arts’ Class of 1980 dancing on top of taxicabs in the streets of New York City, riffing about macaroni and baloney in the cafeteria, or singing the body electric as they pick up their diplomas. And that is understandable: The Fame soundtrack, composed mainly by Michael Gore (younger brother of Lesley), was a monster hit and won two Oscars, for Best Original Song and Best Original Score.

But Fame was much grittier and darker than many remember. The groundbreaking and decidedly R-rated musical drama, directed by the great Alan Parker (Midnight Express, Pink Floyd’s The Wall, Angel Heart), unflinchingly tackled previously taboo topics like teen suicide, abortion, closeted homosexuality, illiteracy, and underage pornography.

“I mean, it was not a Disney movie,” Debbie Allen, who famously portrayed tough-loving dance teacher Lydia Grant, tells Yahoo Entertainment. “Homosexuality and abortion, that’s just par for the course now, but it wasn’t then. Remember when Irene [Cara] had that scene where she had to take their clothes off with that guy? Wow.”

At the time, the New York Board of Education protested the script’s profanity and adult content, ultimately preventing Parker from filming on the campus of the High School of Performing Arts (now known as Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School) as he had planned. Parker eventually shot all interior scenes at two vacant Chicago-area schools instead.

“A lot of people had a lot to say about that. It was really something,” says Allen. “I don’t know why [the school board] wanted to hide from it. I mean, it was New York, come on. If anything is happening somewhere, it’s in New York, let’s be real. But there was this kind of attitude that LaGuardia had about this movie. … But it took the world by storm, because people related to it because it was so real. That movie was so edgy, and it was so alive.”

The film’s against-the-grain spirit extended to one of the exterior scenes that Parker actually did shoot in New York City: the iconic, literally traffic-stopping “Fame” musical number on 46th Street, which featured eight choreographed routines, 150 student background actors, and 50 professional dancers. (Fun fact: Those dancers performed to Donna Summer’s “Hot Stuff,” because the song “Fame” had yet to be written.) “It was like a riot,” Allen chuckles. New York is New York. The NYPD does not play, and they want to keep things calm. So yeah, there were all these roadblocks; people saying this and saying that. But at the end of the day, Alan Parker got his permits and he did what he needed to do, and he did it rather quickly. He got it in the can before they shut it down.”

The film’s rebelliousness and realism also carried over to its art-imitating-life casting. Fame starred several real-life LaGuardia students, like Laura Dean and, most notably, Gene Anthony Ray. As it turned out, Ray, who played bad-boy Leroy Johnson, had been expelled from the High School for the Performing Arts before he landed the part. “I think he cussed out a teacher. Somebody tried to tell him something. I don’t know if it was about pointing his feet, or wearing tights. He said, ‘I’m not wearing that bulls***.’ He never would wear the tights,” Allen laughs.

Allen bonded with the teen cast from the start. “I just remember the energy of all those young people, carrying on in that cafeteria between takes, waiting to shoot a scene,” she says. Allen, a showbiz veteran, had already briefly worked on Broadway with former child actress Cara, who played Coco Hernandez and sang lead on the soundtrack’s “Hot Lunch Jam,” “Out Here on My Own,” and title track (the latter two of which earned Academy Award nominations). “I just can never forget what Irene brought to the screen, into this role, into the world. When she sang ‘Out Here on my Own,’ the day she filmed that song, it was breathtaking, just breathtaking. We didn’t know Fame was going to do what it did, but we knew that this was like, whoa. This was something else. She blew it out of the water,” marvels Allen.

Allen’s appearance in the Fame film was brief (“It was proof that there are no ‘small’ parts,” she says of the life-changing opportunity), but she was originally supposed to get more screentime playing Cara’s “nemesis” in the movie. “I was actually supposed to be the senior that was her competition, or so I thought. I had this hot red dress, and I was going to do this song. Then Alan came to me and said, ‘Debbie, you’re so beautiful, it’s great, but the movie’s already 10 hours long, and we haven’t even gotten to the end yet, so I’m going to cut your scene.’” I’m like, ‘OK, Alan, I understand. But just make sure I can keep the dress!’”