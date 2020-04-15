Debbie Harry, Joan Jett, Max Weinberg, Duff McKagan, Alice Cooper mourn death of punk fashion icon Jimmy Webb

Joan Jett, members of Blondie, Sebastian Bach, Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan, E Street Band associates Max Weinberg and Steven Van Zandt, Alice Cooper, and many other rock stars took to social media Tuesday to mourn the death of beloved punk-rock stylist and fashion icon Jimmy Webb, best known as the longtime manager of the famous East Village emporium Trash and Vaudeville. Webb was 62.

Our friend, Jimmy Webb, a legend and a St. Marks St. legend, stylist of the punks, famous and not, has passed. I’m so very sad and we’ll all miss your energetic, warm soul. The city will not be the same without you. pic.twitter.com/RI06gv8f0C — Joan Jett (@joanjett) April 15, 2020

Jimmy Webb was a great friend of mine. I bought every pair of Cuban heeled boots that I wore from 1987 – 2011 at Trash & Vaudeville from Jimmy. Rest in peace brother we will miss you. You came from the time of true rock and roll 👢❤ https://t.co/WYSPy77GAO — Sebastian Bach (@sebastianbach) April 14, 2020

Everyone in my family are so saddened to learn of Jimmy Webb’s (of NYC’s Trash & Vaudeville)untimely passing. Sweet guy, great businessman, and dear friend of my son, Jay who, when Jay was 13 , Jimmy was his East Village “Uncle” RIP Jimmy. — Max Weinberg (@EStreetMax) April 14, 2020

So sad to hear of the passing of jimmy. NYC rock n roll and sweetest guy you’d ever meet. One of kind dude 100%❤️ @ New York, New York https://t.co/oIS91OMLTa — norman reedus (@wwwbigbaldhead) April 15, 2020

The death of Jimmy Webb will be breaking many hearts today. He was a beautiful man of rare soul and grace with a huge heart. Unforgettable Character. Sweet Temperament. We will all remember!!xxxxx pic.twitter.com/40YyuTZJcX — Mick Rock (@TheRealMickRock) April 14, 2020

Steve & I are so sad to hear of Jimmy Webb’s passing. He was the coolest, nicest guy. We loved him. RIP to a real rockstar & NYC fashion icon pic.twitter.com/wwDRiba75j — Josie Stevens (@JosieStevensMTR) April 14, 2020

Jimmy Webb lived and breathed rock ‘n’ roll like no one I’ve ever known in the 50 years I’ve been on my journey. Did he play an instrument? No. Did he sing?No. Did he exude rock ‘n’ roll ? Yes. A profoundly important element in the history & mystery of NYC R n R..Rock in Peace! pic.twitter.com/GyMyj1RNbn — Michael Des Barres (@MDesbarres) April 14, 2020

RIP Jimmy Webb. He was a legend on NYC rock & roll scene & known for dressing so many rock guys. Was such a good dude. We did a segment with him once at Trash & Vaudeville on @ThatMetalShow . Very sad to hear of his passing. Condolences to friends & family — Eddie Trunk (@EddieTrunk) April 15, 2020

Webb, who was born and raised in the small Upstate New York town of Wynantskill, ran away to New York City at age 16 in 1975 and soon found his spiritual home at Trash and Vaudeville, which opened that same year. He long dreamed of working at the shop he called “rock ‘n’ roll heaven,” but fell into drug addiction and became homeless for many years, even living in a cardboard box in Tompkins Square Park for a while. However, after he got sober for good, he wrote a letter to the store’s owner, Ray Goodman, asking for a job; much to his surprise, Goodman took a chance and hired him. Webb quickly worked his way up to become the store’s star employee, manager, and buyer, styling everyone from Beyoncé to Iggy Pop.

Webb remained at Trash and Vaudeville until 2017, when he left to start his own boutique, I Need More, named after an Iggy song. During his time at both Trash and Vaudeville (which relocated from its original St. Marks Place location to East 7th Street in 2016) and I Need More, Webb established himself as a New York City legend and a “rock star” in his own right, with his signature look of shaggy peroxided hair, skintight bondage trousers, piled-on jewelry, and copious tattoos. But despite this bad-boy image, he was known for being a perennially positive and cheerful sweetheart. His colorful Instagram was packed with smiling pictures of him hanging out with everyone from Alice Cooper, KISS’s Ace Frehley, and Slash to actor Ewan McGregor.