Debby Ryan and Josh Dun From Twenty One Pilots Were Secretly Married

Debby Ryan and Josh Dun from Twenty One Pilots secretly tied the knot.

Debby and Josh got married on New Year’s Eve this year and just dropped the pics!

Debby Ryan has been making the rounds on the internet recently because of that *one* meme, but today, she’s trending for an entirely different reason. As it turns out, Debby Ryan is officially a Mrs. because she tied the knot—in secret, might I add—with Josh Dun from Twenty One Pilots!

In an interview with Vogue, Debby revealed that her and Josh’s wedding took place on New Year’s Eve, and they planned the entire thing in a whopping 28 days. But despite the whirlwind, the ceremony looked absolutely stunning.

It didn’t seem like a whirlwind wedding was their initial plan, but after losing her friend over the summer, Debby’s point of view changed.

“He was excited that Joshua and I were getting married, and I never doubted that I’d know him through every coming phase of our lives,” Debby explained. “When he passed, it really rocked me and put a lot of things in perspective. It didn’t feel important to wait anymore, to stop being busy, or for things to line up perfectly—intending to do things is not nearly as powerful as doing, as we aren’t promised tomorrow.”

Debby also reminisced on her and Josh’s engagement back in December last year, writing, “Wow a year ago, this dude executed the wildest surprise of all life. The more details I learn, the more I realize how intricate but, in true Joshua fashion, just so cool and seemingly effortless—I’m really happy and just wanna say that true love slaps and it’s worth everything.” TBH, it looked pretty damn cute.

Congrats to these (not-so-) newlyweds!

