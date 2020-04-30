Debi Mazar Thinks She Could Get Coronavirus Again

Debi Mazar is opening up about how she’s feeling now, after testing positive for COVID-19 novel coronavirus.

The Younger actress spoke to ET and revealed she’s doing much better than earlier, and says she’s had every symptom known.

To help her recover, Debi shared that she’s been taking “immune boosters like zinc and oregano oil. I got Chinese medicine that they were using a lot in China to help people recover.”

However, despite being diagnosed and in recovery, Debi still thinks she “could definitely get it again in the fall.”

“I’m hoping I don’t get it again before they get the vaccine,” she added. “But your body develops immunities. So I think I’m better off than someone who hasn’t had it.”

Debi was one of many celebs who tested positive and shared her story about getting tested.