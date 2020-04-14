Deborra-Lee Furness dons a face mask while walking her dogs in New York City 

They have been in lockdown for several weeks inside their plush New York apartment.

But Hugh Jackman‘s wife Deborra-Lee Furness enjoyed a short stroll around the Big Apple with the couple’s pet dogs on Tuesday.

Taking no chances amid the continuing coronavirus pandemic, the 64-year-old wore a protective face mask.

She kept warm in a long navy, fleece-lined parka over her outfit, and added a pop of colour with bright pink training shoes.

The blonde beauty styled her platinum tresses up and wore a pair of violet coloured frames.

Joining her for the stroll was the family’s beloved pet pooches, Dali and Allegra, who she cleaned up after during the walk.

Deborra-Lee and husband Hugh celebrated their 24th wedding anniversary on Saturday.

The Greatest Showman star, 51, marked the milestone by sharing an old picture of the pair from the 1990s and penned a gushing tribute to his wife.

‘These 24 years have been the best of my life! And, as far as I can see, we keep getting better,’ began Hugh, as he shared the tribute to Instagram.

‘I love you Debs with every fibre of my soul. Happy anniversary.’

In the throwback family photograph, the A-list couple are seen dressed up for a night on the town, and look to have barely aged a day since then.

Hugh and Deborra-Lee got married on 11 April 1996, just one year after meeting.

The pair met on set of Australian drama Corelli, with Hugh saying he knew he was going to spend the rest of his life with Deborra-Lee after just two weeks.

They have two children: Oscar Maximilian Jackman, 19, and Ava Eliot Jackman, 14.