Debut at Seoul International Franchise Show, Segway Robotics partnered with Robo-Wide to expand Korean market

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — From October 20th to 22nd, one of the largest international franchise shows in Asia-Pacific, International Franchise Show was held in Seoul. Partnered with Korean company Robot-wide, Segway Robotics participated in this show with its very first indoor delivery robot for the global market – Segway Servebot S1. Segway Robotics is signaling its desire to expand in the Korean and Asia-Pacific markets with its intelligent, high-tech robot services.

This high-value event has witnessed thousands of participants and experienced franchisers’ access to the best franchise brands from multiple industries, including F&B, retail, and services.

Segway-Ninebot is a global leading enterprise in the fields of intelligent short-distance transportation and service robots. Segway Robotics is a newly formed subsidiary of Segway-Ninebot Group.Targeting Korea as a key market, Segway-Ninebot set up its Seoul office in 2017. Shortly after foraying into the delivery robot market in 2019, Segway Robotics chose to collaborate with the local Korean company Robo-wide in marketing and sales, with whom Segway Robotics has gained a rapid growth.

Segway Servebot S1 integrates the ultimate functions of delivery, greeting and attracting customers and recycling plates for business owners thanks to its Al + cutting-edge hardware technologies. With 3 open trays, intelligent route planning, and 360° omnidirectional obstacle avoiding, Servebot S1 could deliver for many at once in an ambient atmosphere, freeing staff from mechanical work to do more valuable things while reducing costs and increasing efficiency.

“We have kept close collaboration with Segway Robotics, combining the global influence of Segway-Ninebot and ample experience of Robo-Wide in Korean market, we have full confidence in promoting Servebot S1 to multiple scenarios, bringing true value to Korean customers,” said Co-founder of Robo-Wide.

The delivery robot industry is witnessing unprecedented growth with upgraded technology. Recently, more companies in Europe, America and Asia-Pacific have become Segway’s partners in the indoor and outdoor delivery space. Segway Robotics has focused on cooperation to make delivery robot better-received globally.

Along with Segway-Ninebot’s mission to simplify the movement of people and things and make life more convenient, Segway Robotics is dedicated to making indoor and outdoor delivery safer, smarter and more reliable. With its internationally competitive e-scooters, self-balancing vehicles and e-mopeds, Segway-Ninebot is positioned to scale its growth in the robotics industry through its supply chain resources and agencies around the world.

SOURCE Segway Robotics