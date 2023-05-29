Decarbonizing Maritime and Aviation Overview 2023: Featuring Key Energy Transition Technologies and Case Studies

DUBLIN, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Decarbonizing Maritime and Aviation Overview by Key Energy Transition Technologies and Case Studies” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Aviation and maritime represent two sectors that have proved difficult to decarbonize, with limited progress being made towards their respective emission targets. This outlook provides an overview of four technologies that will be key to the sectors’ energy transition.



While the automotive sector experiences a strong growth in demand for electric vehicles, the aviation and maritime sectors have been slow to decarbonize. To incentivize emission reductions, both sectors have set bold net-zero targets. However, they remain far off track. Aviation and maritime represent two of the most difficult to abate sectors due to their demand for cost effective and energy dense fuels. Due to this requirement, it is likely that both sectors will need to engage with a combination of energy transition technologies to suit individual use cases. This report assesses the suitability of electrification, alternative fuels, hydrogen, and carbon capture, utilization and storage as energy transition technologies that hold decarbonization potential for both sectors. The report outlines their prospects as well as the challenges of their application.



Key Highlights

Advantages and disadvantages of each energy transition technology for both aviation and maritime

Global production/ capacity forecasts for hydrogen, CCS, renewable fuels, and synthetic fuels

Case studies of companies leading each sector’s decarbonization

Scope

Aviation and maritime’s current carbon emissions and net-zero goals

An overview of four technologies that will be key to decarbonizing both sectors, which include electrification, alternative fuels, hydrogen and carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS)

An assessment of energy transition technologies’ suitability for different use cases in aviation and maritime

Market forecasts for hydrogen, CCS, renewable fuels, and synthetic fuels

An summary of challenges that will hamper the adoption of these technologies by both industries

Case studies from companies that are leading both sectors’ decarbonization

Reasons to Buy

Identify the market trends of energy transition technologies within aviation and maritime

Develop market insight into current rates of technology adoption in aviation and maritime and the factors that will shape both sectors’ decarbonization

Identify the companies most active within electrification, alternative fuels, hydrogen and CCUS technologies in the aviation and maritime industries.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Aviation and maritime carbon emissions

Aviation and maritime’s contribution to climate change

Aviation and maritime’s progress towards net zero

Introduction to energy transition technologies

Four key energy transition technologies for aviation and maritime

Technologies by decarbonization potential , stage, and suitability for aviation and maritime

Advantages and disadvantages of energy transition technologies

Macroeconomic challenges that will pose a barrier to decarbonization

Electrifying aviation and maritime

Electrification holds decarbonization potential for short journeys

Case studies from aviation

Case studies from maritime

Alternative fuels in aviation and maritime

Alternative fuel production under a net-zero scenario

Case studies from aviation and maritime

Hydrogen in aviation and maritime

Global hydrogen production and hydrogen production for transport sector

Case studies from aviation and maritime

CCUS in aviation and maritime

Global carbon capture capacity, 2018-2030

Case studies from aviation and maritime

Contact the Publisher

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Ganfeng Lithium

Tianqi Lithium

Lilium

Eviation

Faradir

Honeywell

Archer Aviation

EnerSys

Vertical Aerospace

Woodward

Air New Zealand

Southwest Airlines

Joby Aviation

JetBlue Airways

Airbus

Heart Aerospace

Yara

China Yangtze Power Co.

Embraer

BP

Maersk Tankers

Raizen

British Airways

Lufthansa

KLM

Azul Airlines

ZeroAvia

United Airlines

Alaska Airlines

Energy Observer

Value Maritime

Seabound.

