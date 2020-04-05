Decision on reopening schools, colleges on April 14: HRD minister | India News – Times of India
NEW DELHI: The educational institutions will be re-opened only after a review of coronavirus situation in the country when the lockdown period ends on April 14, Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said on Sunday.
“Safety of students, teachers is of utmost importance to the government,” Pokhriyal added.
The minister said that the government is prepared to ensure that there is no academic loss to students if schools, colleges remain shut beyond April 14.
He added, “We have a plan ready for conducting pending exams and evaluation once the lockdown is lifted.”
The 21-day lockdown in the country ends on April 14. There have been indications from the government that the lockdown may not be extended.
However, classes in schools and colleges were already suspended before the lockdown was announced.
