Deck out your new mattress with a set of nice sheets on sale

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

TL;DR: Grab a Sharper Image Antimicrobial 1,000 Thread Count Sheet Set on sale for $69.99 (regularly $79) as of Sept. 5.

Labor Day isn’t just an excuse to rest up and take a much-deserved break from your desk job. It’s also a chance to score some serious savings.

If you’ve already jumped on the best Labor Day mattress deals, don’t forget to upgrade your bedding as well. This Sharper Image Antimicrobial 1,000 Thread Count Sheet Set for king-sized beds infuses comfort with technology to keep you comfy as you sleep. And for a limited time, it’s on sale for over 10% off.

These sheets are naturally antimicrobial and help prevent the growth of odor-causing bacteria that lingers on fabrics. For germaphobes or anyone who just wants cleaner, healthier sleep, this set is a must-have.

Regularly, the Sharper Image Antimicrobial 1,000 Thread-Count King Sheet Set retails for $79. But for Labor Day weekend, you can slash the price down to just $69.99 and invest in better sleep for cheap. The set includes a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases, and comes in your choice of white, gray, sand, or blue. This deal is only available for a limited time, so act fast.