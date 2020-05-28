Declare Racism A Public Health Crisis, Minneapolis City Council VP Says

Andrea Jenkins, vice president of the Minneapolis City Council, urged her colleagues in local government to declare racism a public health issue after George Floyd’s death at the hands of police.

An emergency public health declaration could help alleviate a 400-year-old sickness, Jenkins suggested during a city press conference Thursday.

Floyd, 46, died Monday after a police officer kneeled on his neck and appeared to ignore his pleas for air long after he stopped moving, video showed.

“We feel as if there was a knee on all of our collective necks ― a knee that says Black life does not matter,” Jenkins began.

“You stand here grieving yet another loss of Black life. A senseless, tragic loss of Black life. I really don’t have many words, but I know that something’s got to change,” she said.

“So I am asking my colleagues, the mayor, and anyone else who is concerned with the state of affairs in our community to declare a state of emergency declaring racism as a public health issue. Until we name this virus, this disease that has infected America for the past 400 years, we will never, ever resolve this issue.”

Four Minneapolis police officers were fired this week in the wake of the killing, and Mayor Jacob Frey has called for charges against them.

“To those who say bringing up racism is racist in and of itself, I say to you, if you don’t call cancer what it is, you can never cure that disease,” Jenkins said. Jenkins is known for being the first openly transgender African American woman elected to public office in the U.S., in 2018.