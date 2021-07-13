Declutter your desk with a thin wireless charging pad

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

TL;DR: Ditch your regular charger for this MAGIQPAD Ultra Slim Wireless Charging Pad, on sale for 40% off. As of July 9, grab one for only $29.99.

If you can pare down the number of wires cluttering your desk area, why not do it? Clearing your workspace can do wonders for your ability to focus, and there are plenty of ways to cut down on annoying cables.

With the MAGIQPAD ultra-slim wireless charging pad, you can hide the wires and make your desk look clean and clutter-free. This charging pad uses a smart output feature for optimized max wireless power for any device that’s Qi-enabled. Visually, it blends particularly well with Apple devices.

The pad itself is made from aluminum alloy and tempered glass, so it complements your desk accessories in all the right ways. The non-slip grip rubber feet will also ensure the charging pad stays in place as you move around it throughout the day.

An LED light will notify you when the charger is in use, so you don’t have to guess if your devices are actually connected. As you charge, you’ll get 10W of wireless power output, giving you a quicker way to charge than the standard USB port method. You can use this charging pad wirelessly or plugged into the USB-C power adapter cord that’s included in the purchase.

Normally the MAGIQPAD wireless charging pad for Qi devices retails for $49. But, for a limited time, you can shave 40% off of the original price and pare down your desk space for just $29.99.