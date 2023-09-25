Deep Sky and Mission Zero partner to deploy Direct Air Capture carbon removal in Canada

MONTREAL, Sept. 25, 2023 /CNW/ — Deep Sky, a Montreal-based carbon removal project developer, and Mission Zero Technologies (MZT), a London-based pioneer of high-efficiency Direct Air Capture (DAC) technology, are partnering to deploy DAC facilities in Canada. The partners will begin with a first-of-a-kind (FOAK) demonstration of the technology capturing 250 tons of CO₂ annually, with the aim to eventually build commercial facilities that capture between 100,000 and one million tons annually.

As the world’s first gigaton-scale carbon removal company, Deep Sky will operate a DAC system from Mission Zero Technologies as part of its Alpha Lab test facility. The Mission Zero Technologies FOAK system will be located in Quebec in 2024 and will tap into the region’s vast reserves of renewable hydroelectric energy.

The partnership aims to validate the technology for commercial deployment in Canada as part of Deep Sky’s mission to develop Canada into a world-leading hub for carbon removal. This FOAK plant follows successful demonstrations of Mission Zero’s technology in London as part of pilot and R&D work. The same technology is also being delivered at two UK sites later this year for the production of synthetic aviation fuels and building materials.

Mission Zero’s DAC process produces high-grade CO₂ and is entirely electrically powered. Its dynamic CO₂ electrochemical separation technology allows for effective integration with load-variable renewable sources of electricity. The process leverages existing, scaled and mature technologies, such as cooling towers and electrochemical water purification. Since this electrodialysis process does not require heat, it helps reduce total energy consumption.

“Moving at hyper-scale, Deep Sky is gathering the top DAC technology providers in the world,” said Damien Steel, Deep Sky CEO. “Mission Zero is a pioneer, establishing a modularized DAC technology that is projected to reduce both energy consumption and cost. With the addition of Mission Zero’s tech at our Alpha Lab facility in Canada, commercialized carbon removal at scale is within reach.”

“We are thrilled to partner with such a visionary company,” said Dr. Nicholas Chadwick, Mission Zero Technologies’ CEO. “Deep Sky recognises the primacy of DAC for delivering carbon removal at scale. Our partnership will cement Canada’s importance as a future location for multi-megaton DAC projects and enrich our own industry’s understanding of operating DAC in diverse climates and geographies.”

DAC is a negative emissions technology (NET) that allows the recovery of atmospheric carbon so it can then be utilized or stored. It is a technology recognized globally and identified by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) as critical for meeting global climate targets and can also replace fossil fuels as a source of carbon feedstock for industry, generating environmental and economic value together.

About Deep Sky:

Montreal-based Deep Sky is building the world’s first gigaton-scale carbon capture company, aiming to remove billions of tons of carbon from the atmosphere and permanently store it underground. As a project developer, Deep Sky brings together the most promising direct air and ocean carbon capture companies under one roof to bring the largest supply of high quality carbon credits to the market and commercialize carbon removal and storage solutions like never before. For more information, visit: www.deepskyclimate.com.

About Mission Zero Technologies:

Based in London, UK, Mission Zero Technologies is revolutionising carbon for a thriving planet. Since 2020, the team has rapidly pioneered a high-efficiency Direct Air Capture (DAC) technology to remove historic CO₂ emissions from the atmosphere anywhere at any scale. Backed by the world’s foremost climate VC Breakthrough Energy Ventures, as well as the XPRIZE Foundation, Anglo American, Stripe, and the UK Government, Mission Zero has quickly grown from lab to pilot and will be delivering its first commercial plant in Q4 2023. Follow their mission at missionzero.tech.

