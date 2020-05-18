Deepika-Aamir Khan to Vicky Kaushal-Hrithik Roshan: Childhood photos of actors’ fan-moments with Bollywood stars

The lockdown has given us a chance to rejoice our old memories. And Bollywood celebs too seem to turn back the pages of their photo albums and sharing some of their most treasured photos. From cute childhood pics to pictures of their own little fan-moments with Bollywood stars, they have been sharing it all on social media for their fans. Have a look:

Deepika Padukone with Aamir Khan

While Deepika and Aamir have not shared the screen yet, they happened to share the photo frame together. Recently, Deepika’s fans were in awe when she shared a throwback picture of herself posing with Aamir Khan. We can see a 13-year-old Deepika sitting beside Aamir Khan with her parents Ujjala and Prakash Padukone and sister Anisha. She captioned the photo as, “Major throwback to 1st January 2000. I was 13 & awkward. I still am. He was having lunch. Curd Rice to be precise. I was hungry like I always am. But he didn’t offer and I didn’t ask… #random #anecdote @_aamirkhan.”

​Vicky Kaushal with Hrithik Roshan

Vicky Kaushal has carved a niche for himself in Bollywood and enjoys a massive fan following. But there was a time when he too was just another kid waiting to have his fan-moment with his favourite Bollywood star – Hrithik Roshan. Sharing the priceless photo, Vicky wrote, “My first time on a film set (Fiza) and the reason was to see this phenomenon in flesh and blood. KNPH had just come out and I was a crazy fan like many others. Someone told me that he only meets kids who can dance on ‘Ek pal ka jeena’ (obviously I was getting fooled), but I believed that and rehearsed and practised dancing on the song for 3 days before meeting him. When I finally met, he was the sweetest person ever. Probably the only time I have stared at another human being for hours at stretch… coz maybe for me he was not just a purush, he was a mahapurush.”We can see Vicky’s brother Sunny Kaushal too in the picture.

​Ranveer Singh with Akshay Kumar

Ranveer Singh shared a childhood picture of himself, starstruck and standing alongside Khiladi Kumar. The picture reads, “Fanboy moment with the one and only @akshaykumar”. From going from an Akki fan-boy to co-starring with him in the upcoming film ‘Sooryavanshi’, Ranveer surely has come a long way.

​Alia Bhatt with Hrithik Roshan

After his debut in Bollywood, Hrithik became a favourite of many girls as well as kids, and this cute pic is the proof. This throwback photo was posted by Anu Ranjan which features a young Hrithik Roshan posing with Alia Bhatt and her kiddie girl gang including sister Shaheen Bhat, friends Akansha Ranjan, Anushka Ranjan and Masaba Gupta.

​Kareena Kapoor Khan with Salman Khan

Bebo and Salman set the screen on fire with their amazing chemistry. But Salman and Kareena have known each other since the latter was a kid and shares a great friendship. And this pic perfectly sums up their friendship. In fact, Bebo even revealed that she was a big Salman fan when she was a kid.

Source

