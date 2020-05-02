Deepika Chikhalia on Ramayan’s world record: I am really overjoyed that it has overtaken ‘Game Of Thrones’ | Bollywood Life

Deepika Chikhalia is on cloud nine as Ramayan beat the world record of becoming the most-watched TV show in the whole world. The actress who played Sita in the epic the Hindu mythological re-telling was really overjoyed when she learnt that Ramayan has beat the world record of Games of Thrones. Also Read – Ramayan: Ramanand Sagar’s Hindu epic mythological show BEATS Game of Thrones to creates a world record

“I am really overjoyed that it has overtaken ‘Game Of Thrones’. I thought it was one show that everyone has viewed and when I looked into it that ‘Ramayan’ has overtaken ‘Game Of Thrones’, I was really very happy. I am really very happy about it. It is great news,” Deepika told IANS. Also Read – #Ramayan: Fans get emotional seeing Lord Rama reunite with Luv – Kush; shower praises on the cast — read tweets

When asked what according to her is the reason for such love, warmth and success, she says, “I have not analysed. I am not the sort of person who sits down and analyses. The only immediate thing I can think of is – it has always had a story and a background. It always had a legacy and an era. When people started watching I would get messages that ‘now, we are also part of that legacy and the magic’.” Also Read – Ramayan actress Dipika Chikhlia on Bollywood: Nothing exciting was offered to me

“I think the word of mouth that people had loved it 30 years ago was the first kick-off. And once they started seeing and watching I think they kind of believed in the magic. I think that is how the circle moved. The series already had a name for itself and I think that the re-telecast rode on the success of original success. That’s how I see it,” she further added. Deepika has credited the success to all the hard work of all departments.

“I see it as a genuine labour of good work when it comes to performances, narration, direction. As an actor, when I see my own performances, I am baffled that at the age of 18, I had so much maturity to carry forward the lines, dialogue and there was so much patience in me. I performed with my eyes. Ramanand Sagar said that I want someone who emotes with her eyes because the body language should be that of Sita.”

“Today, I see his vision. He had a vision and it’s really, really wonderful. It is a genuine piece of work in every department. They all added to the success,” she said.

When asked if she would like to be a part of another re-telling of Ramayan again, she puts a condition, “If I am Sita I would like to.”

