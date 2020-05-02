Deepika Chikhalia on Ramayan’s world record: I am really overjoyed that it has overtaken ‘Game Of Thrones’ | Bollywood Life
Deepika Chikhalia is on cloud nine as Ramayan beat the world record of becoming the most-watched TV show in the whole world. The actress who played Sita in the epic the Hindu mythological re-telling was really overjoyed when she learnt that Ramayan has beat the world record of Games of Thrones.
“I am really overjoyed that it has overtaken ‘Game Of Thrones’. I thought it was one show that everyone has viewed and when I looked into it that ‘Ramayan’ has overtaken ‘Game Of Thrones’, I was really very happy. I am really very happy about it. It is great news,” Deepika told IANS.
When asked what according to her is the reason for such love, warmth and success, she says, “I have not analysed. I am not the sort of person who sits down and analyses. The only immediate thing I can think of is – it has always had a story and a background. It always had a legacy and an era. When people started watching I would get messages that ‘now, we are also part of that legacy and the magic’.”
“I think the word of mouth that people had loved it 30 years ago was the first kick-off. And once they started seeing and watching I think they kind of believed in the magic. I think that is how the circle moved. The series already had a name for itself and I think that the re-telecast rode on the success of original success. That’s how I see it,” she further added. Deepika has credited the success to all the hard work of all departments.
“I see it as a genuine labour of good work when it comes to performances, narration, direction. As an actor, when I see my own performances, I am baffled that at the age of 18, I had so much maturity to carry forward the lines, dialogue and there was so much patience in me. I performed with my eyes. Ramanand Sagar said that I want someone who emotes with her eyes because the body language should be that of Sita.”
“Today, I see his vision. He had a vision and it’s really, really wonderful. It is a genuine piece of work in every department. They all added to the success,” she said.
When asked if she would like to be a part of another re-telling of Ramayan again, she puts a condition, “If I am Sita I would like to.”
