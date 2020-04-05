Deepika Makes Fun of Ranveer on Insta, Fans Can’t Wait to Miss The Reaction of Ranveer

The whole nation is under lockdown due to the outbreak of coronavirus. Everyone, including our celebrities are following the lockdown and staying at their homes. While some celebs are using social media to spread awareness about the deadly pandemic, some are using it to interact with their fans and keeping them updated on how they are spending their time during the lockdown.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are the most loved couple of Bollywood and they never shy from expressing their love on social media. Deepika is currently keeping her fans updated about how she is using her time during lockdown.

Recently, inspired by Marie Kondo, Deepika was rearranging her kitchen while Ranveer was taking his afternoon nap. So, Deepika decided to put a stamp on his forehead which read, ‘Husband’ and posted the pic on her Instagram.

She captioned the pic,

“Season 1: Episode 7: & while I was at it…💁🏽♀️ @ranveersingh

#wannabemariekondo

#thinkitookittoofar 🤦🏽♀️ Productivity in the time of COVID-19!”

Here’s her post:

Soon, Ranveer’s pic started trending on social media. When Ranveer woke up and saw his photo, he commented on the pic. He wrote, “Hmmmm Marie Konda ki Bacchi, you have taken it too far indeed. dekh lunga mein tujhe…”

Haha. They both are too adorable.

Deepika’s sister, Anisha Padukone too loved the post and commented, “Best episode so far. Scriptwriter deserves👏”

For the unversed, Marie Kondo, also known as Konmari, is an organizing consultant from Japan. She is also a writer and a TV host and is quite popular on social media.

The release date of Deepika and Ranveer starrer ’83’ has been postponed due to the novel coronavirus.

P.S- Stay at home, stay safe.

