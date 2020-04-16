Deepika Padukone brutally trolls beau Ranveer Singh on his latest picture — view post | Bollywood Life

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh make for one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood we have seen. The actress and actor who have featured in more than four films now, fell in love while shooting for one of their Sanjay Leela Bhansali films. The husband and wife duo are in quarantine at their home and are making most of their free time together which includes pulling each other’s legs on social media. Their adorable PDA on social media is one thing and them trolling each other is another. You may get addicted to reading their comments. And it has happened again. Also Read – Karan Johar’s kids call him dirty, want him to have a bath

So, basically, Ranveer Singh had uploaded an edited picture of himself in which he can be seen posing with a tiger. It's a picture of Joe Exotic in real who is an American Zookeeper. Ranveer's face has been edited in place of Joe's and that the Padmaavat actor couldn't help but share on his social handle. He posted the picture with a lot of laughing emoticons. Deepika Padukone wasted no time in trolling her dearest hubby. Mind you, in the picture, Ranveer aka Joe is wearing a shimmery printed tee and trousers and sported a mullet hairstyle that joe had. Naturally, Deepika had to troll him.

"@ranveersingh what are you finding soo funny!?Thats you on MOST days!!!" The Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela actress commented on his picture. Even Ranveer's Gunday co-star and dear friend, Arjun Kapoor asserted Deepika's comment saying, "Casual day for Baba." A lot of other Bollywood celebs like Nora Fatehi, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddhant Chaturvedi laughed out loud at Ranveer's post. Meanwhile, have a look at the post here:

Now, have a look at Deepika, Arjun, Aditi, Nora and Siddhant’s comments here:

Deepika and Arjun’s comment on Ranveer Singh’s post

Siddhant, Aditi and Nora’s comment on Ranveer Singh’s picture

