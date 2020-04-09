Deepika Padukone jokes she and Ranveer Singh have hypersomnia, a condition where one can sleep for 15-20 hours

Actor Deepika Padukone in her new Instagram story has poked fun at her sleep patterns during the coronavirus lockdown. Sharing a factoid about a condition known as ‘hypersomnia’, Deepika wrote that it reminded her of someone.

“Me,” she wrote in her story, and tagged husband Ranveer Singh. The factoid shared by her read, “‘Hypersomnia’ is a condition where a person can sleep for 12 to 15 hours but still wake up feeling tired.”

Deepika has spoken about Ranveer’s long sleeping hours previously. In an interview with journalist Rajeev Masand, she said, “I have to say, he’s the easiest person to live with in this scenario. He’s sleeping for about 20 hours, which really allows me time to do things that I want to do.” Deepika added, “For the four hours that he’s awake, we’re either watching a movie, eating, exercising. He’s a real joy to be with at this time. No demands, no hassles, he’s very easy.”

Also read: Deepika Padukone says Ranveer Singh complained about her on family WhatsApp group, calls her ‘phat-phat’

Deepika had previously shared a picture of a sleeping Ranveer, on whose forehead she’d stuck a label that read ‘husband’. “Season 1:Episode 7: & while I was at it… @ranveersingh #wannabemariekondo #thinkitookittoofar Productivity in the time of COVID-19!” she wrote in her caption.

The couple also made a donation to the PM-Cares coronavirus relief fund recently. However, they did not reveal an amount. “In times like these, every bit counts. We humbly pledge to contribute to the PM-CARES FUND, and hope that you will too. We’re all in this together, and we shall overcome. Jai Hind,” the two wrote.

Follow @htshowbiz for more