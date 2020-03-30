Deepika Padukone Moves Her ‘Productivity In The Time Of Covid-19’ Series To The Kitchen

Deepika Padukone (Source : Yogen Manubhai)

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic-led lockdown, Deepika Padukone started her own series on Instagram to entertain her followers called “Productivity In The Time Of Covid-19”. The actress regularly updates her fans on what she does in her time at home through each episode. Continuing her series, the actress spent her Monday organising her kitchen the Marie Kondo way.

Marie Kondo’s methods of organizing have changed the outlook towards re-organizing and cleaning our homes. It has motivated and inspired people to keep only the items that bring joy to their life. Seems like DP is a fan, too!

She shared an image of slips that had name tags of all the different kinds of kitchen ingredients to be labelled on the pantry jars. She had labelled names of Indian ingredients like Red Chana, Poha, Besan, Rajma, Rava and many more. In a virtual interview with Rajeev Masand just recently, the actress had hinted about wanting to learn how to cook Indian food. Guess, she’s begun her prep!

Have a look:

The actress is not only urging people to stay indoors and practise social distancing, but also giving them ideas and motivation to be productive during the quarantine.

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone will be seen next in Kabir Khan’s ’83, in which she will be seen sharing screen space with her husband, Ranveer Singh. She also has the Hindi remake of the 2015 Hollywood film, The Intern, in her kitty. The film will also feature Rishi Kapoor in the lead. All the Bollywood shootings and films releases have been put on hold due to the pandemic, including her film with Shakun Batra.