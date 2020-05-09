Deepika Padukone remembers Irrfan Khan, writes ‘please come back’



Piku, directed by Shoojit Sircar, starred Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan.

Actor Deepika Padukone remembered her Piku co-star Irrfan Khan as the film completed five years of its release. The actor shared a video from the sets of Piku in which both Padukone and Khan can be seen playing tennis. Sharing the video on her Instagram account, Deepika wrote, “Please come back! #irrfankhan”

On Friday, Deepika shared a beautiful picture from Piku’s sets. She also wrote lyrics of the song “Lamhe Guzar Gaye” dedicating the song and the post to Irrfan Khan. The actor also mentioned, “Rest in Peace my Dear Friend” at the end of the post.

Amitabh Bachchan also celebrated 5 years of Piku. On his blog, he remembered sweet memories he shared with Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan.

“28 years of Khuda Gawah .. 5 years of Piku .. vivid as ever .. alive in memory .. lost in the remembrance of the two from there .. exceptional in presence and talent .. and leaving at such short presence …” Big B wrote remembering Irrfan and late actor Sridevi.

Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29. He was last seen in Angrezi Medium.

