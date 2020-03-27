Deepika Padukone Says Katrina Kaif Stole Her Idea Of Doing The Dishes At Home

Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif (Source: Instagram | @deepikapadukone, @katrinakaif)

The COVID-19 pandemic across the globe has gotten all of us to stay indoors and practise social distancing. To keep each other motivated, everyone is sharing how they are spending their time at home. Katrina Kaif is one such celebrity who has been updating us on everything she has been up to in the past few days of lockdown — from working out, learning the guitar, sweeping the floors to washing the dishes! She posted a video of her doing the dishes and spoke to her followers about how important it is to appreciate the help we get at home. Read more about it here.

Now, we know that Deepika Padukone is also updating all of us on what her life at home looks like this quarantine season. So now, when it came to posting a glimpse of another episode from her quarantine season 1, Deepika reposted Katrina’s video and said that her idea was stolen by Kat! She also wanted to post about washing dishes but because Katrina did it first, she had to cancel her video. She wrote, “I regret to inform you that Season 1:Episode 5 stands cancelled because Katrina Kaif stole my idea! Hmmff!! #PlagiarismInTheTimeOfCovid19“.

Katrina responded to it in humour and wrote, “Hahaha ……Got the rights from Rupali my trusted aide (and house staff )Haha, stay safe …. love u guys“. Also, guess who decided to also comment on the video? None other than the sassy Arjun Kapoor! He asked about the dessert menu at DP ‘s house, which he clearly was more concerned about!

Have a look at her post and comment:

Katrina Kaif and Arjun Kapoor’s comment on Deepika Padukone’s post (Source: Instagram | @deepikapadukone)

Love to see these two leading ladies bond during these trying times, no? And always a fan of Arjun’s comments!